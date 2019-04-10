Students learn with pop-culture favorites at free Microsoft store summer camps

Summer Camps don’t all have to be the same! If your child or student likes Fortnite just as much as crafts and finds an equal amount of inspiration in Hermione’s brilliant wizardry as going camping, then Microsoft Store has the camp for you. And it’s free!

This year, Microsoft Store Summer Camps expands to seven hands-on workshops that empower students to pursue their passions with fun, pop-culture themes. Trained Microsoft Store associates will lead students through curriculum developed by education experts in their respective fields, in both real-world and magical environments like the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Through each camp, students will learn the technical skills needed by future professional gamers, developers and coders, as well as healthy life skills that translate outside of the classroom. Gamers will pick up some competitive tactics and learn the importance of teamwork and communication, while other camps teach values such as how to create authentic connections and foster a sense of community.

Registration for Summer Camps begins today, with camps taking place in May through August. Specific dates and times for registration and camps will depend on local store and school schedules. To register, visit your local Microsoft Store in person or online.

This year’s Microsoft Store Summer Camps are:

Gaming Summer Camp: Grow Your Passion for Gaming and Learn Positive Life Skills (Ages 8+ and Ages 13+)

It’s one thing to be a gaming champion, but it’s better to do it through teamwork, resilience and effective communication. Use those skills during Rocket League and Fortnite tournaments for 8- and 13-year-olds respectively, and discuss as a class how these habits help student to excel in both gaming and everyday life. Every gamer should feel empowered to have fun the way they want, and this camp will help instill in students the value of being supportive and positive with other gamers.

Design and Create Your Own Video Games with MakeCode Arcade (Ages 8+)

Want to build your very own video game? Take on the fundamentals of computer science and video game concepts and let family and friends in on the action when you publish your own game with MakeCode Arcade.

Harry Potter Creative Coding Workshop (Ages 6+)

Discover code for the first time and explore the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Make and code your very own wand with the Harry Potter Kano coding kit, as you build a foundation of skills. Code your own fireworks and feed Fluffy, amongst many challenges.

Harry Potter Creative Coding Camp (Ages 8+)

Explore and code your own version of iconic Wizarding World spells and charms like Wingardium Leviosa– all in an immersive experience with the Harry Potter Kano Coding kit.

Code a Talking Robot with OhBot (Ages 8+)

Teach a robot to speak and move, all with code. Using computational thinking, you and your OhBot will explore speech recognition and face-tracking technologies.

Make Hustle Happen, Start Your Own Business or Champion a Cause (Ages 13+)

Meet some NFL players who “make hustle happen” through their own side businesses. Learn how to create your own side hustle or support a philanthropic effort and develop an action plan with the pros.

Creating Connections with Dear Evan Hansen (Ages 13+)

What does a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical have to do with technology? “Dear Evan Hansen” is a groundbreaking musical exploring isolation in the age of social media. Participate in the new initiative it’s sparking that’s empowering teens to build more meaningful connections in their daily lives – with family, friends and their community.

For more information, visit your local Microsoft Store in person or online.