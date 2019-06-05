Join the live global Education Fast Forward debate: Insights from the latest OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS)

Quality Teaching is vital

Quality teaching is vital for improving student learning. Improving the efficiency and equity of schooling largely depends on ensuring that competent people want to work as teachers, their teaching is of high quality and all students have access to high quality teaching.

Our own research, the Class of 2030 and Life-Ready learning noted that the teaching profession is one least at risk of being impacted by automation. In fact, the profession is predicted to green and grow, that is, become larger and younger over the next few decades.

The OECD’s Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) helps countries face diverse challenges by asking teachers and school leaders about working conditions and learning environments at their schools. TALIS 2018 builds on the surveys of 2008 and 2013, focusing on teacher professional characteristics and pedagogical practices at both the institution and teacher levels.

Andreas Schleicher to highlight key findings

Education Fast Forward is partnering with the Education Policy Institute and Microsoft to host the global debate to discuss the key findings which will be presented by Andreas Schleicher, Director of Education and Skills, Organisation for International Co-operation and Development.

The event will take place in front of a live audience in London while simultaneously broadcast in more than 9 countries. Experts and educators will gain insight into the findings and discuss the results.

The launch is coordinated by the Education Policy Institute and Discovery Education, while Cellcove and Imagine Education are providing resources to enable the launch and the EFF debate to take place.

For teachers and leaders at all levels of education systems

Anyone who wishes to join the debate can follow via the live stream of the debate and comments can be made to the debate using the moderated hashtag #EFF21 on Twitter.

Background

In late 2017 and early 2018, the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) surveyed more than 240,000 teachers and 13,000 principals in nearly 50 countries and economies. The study surveyed lower secondary schools in all countries, with some countries also participating at the primary and upper secondary levels. When released in June 2019, results from the survey will provide insights about the conditions in which teachers work and, more importantly, their perspectives on a wider range of educational matters. Through comparing TALIS 2018 results to those from previous cycles (2008 and 2013), we can also gain a sense of how their perceptions of education issues changed (or not) across time.

The conceptual framework for the survey is organized around 11 themes, covering both emerging issues in teaching and learning, such as innovation, and those that endured across previous cycles, such as school leadership. The framework incorporates major concepts from research literature as well as policy interests and was developed in consultation with international stakeholders and participating countries and economies.

