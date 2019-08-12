Back to School—#MSFTEduChat TweetMeet and Live Event on August 20

Announcing the August 20 TweetMeet and a new Live Event

On August 20, right after the Back to School Facebook Live event, we’re bringing you two more opportunities for inspiration ahead of the new school year: an #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet and a Teams Live Event.

Keep reading for detailed information about this new, dual TweetMeet event.

TweetMeet on Back to School starting at 10 a.m. PDT

Back-to-school season is starting soon in many parts of the world. Our global TweetMeet invites you to share your best ideas, tips and resources to design activities for your learners that will keep them engaged and excited as they transition back into the classroom. We’ll also discuss how you can support and empower your colleagues and other topics. With all this in mind, we’re hosting a 75-minute TweetMeet on August 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Microsoft Teams Live Event with Adam ShortShorts (aka Adam Parker Goldberg) at 11:15 a.m. PDT

The exciting Live Event that Mike Tholfsen led after the July TweetMeet was very well received (play it back on demand).

On August 1, Flipgrid announced their biggest feature update to date, from FlipgridAR and the new Flipgrid camera to the powerful Shorts feature and Disco Library Playlists. In our Live Event this month, which takes place immediately after the TweetMeet, Adam ShortShorts (aka Adam Parker Goldberg) from the Flipgrid engagement team will demonstrate the highlights from these major announcements.

Don’t forget to mark the Live Event in your calendar, join the Teams Live Event and make sure to check out the recent Flipgrid launch post detailing these significant updates.

Language tracks and SuperSway

We’re offering nine simultaneous language tracks this month: English, Arabic, Dutch, Hindi, Macedonian, Serbian, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish. The new SuperSway offers a TweetMeet Invitation in each of these languages.

For each language track, we have one or more hosts to post the translated questions and respond to educators. As always, we’re super grateful to all current and former hosts who are collaborating closely to provide this service.

The #TweetMeetXX hashtags for non-English languages are to be used together with #MSFTEduChat so that everyone can find the conversations in their own language. For example: Hindi-speaking people should use both #TweetMeetHI and #MSFTEduChat. English-speaking educators may use #MSFTEduChat on its own.

TweetMeet Fan? Show it off on your Twitter profile!

Every month, more and more people discover the unique flow and characteristics of the TweetMeet events and become excited to participate.

Show your passion for the TweetMeets right from your own Twitter page by uploading this month’s #MSFTEduChat Twitter Header Photo as a banner on your own Twitter profile.

In the same file folder, the Twitter Header Photo is available in many other languages and time zones.

Create your own TweetMeet Friend Card

Another way to share your enthusiasm for going back to school and the TweetMeets in general is to create a TweetMeet Friend Card. Share your own version of this image anytime, anywhere. It will come in handy when introducing yourself at the start of a TweetMeet. Just follow the steps in the TweetMeet Friend Cards PowerPoint.

Here’s an example:

Looking back on the July TweetMeet on Microsoft Teams

With our very active host team, the July #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet was our busiest ever. The hosts inspired educators around the world to share their ideas, insights and resources. We captured highlights from the July TweetMeet in this @MicrosoftEDU Twitter Moment. There’s even a comprehensive collection of 2,000+ tweets in this Wakelet Collection.

Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.

We’re grateful to have a support group made up exclusively of former TweetMeet hosts, who volunteer to translate communication and check the quality of our questions and promotional materials. They also help identify the best candidates for future events, provide relevant resources, promote the events among their networks and, in general, cheer everybody on.

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PDT on Twitter using the hashtags #BackToSchool, #MSFTEduChat and#MicrosoftEDU (which you can always use to stay in touch with us). Be sure to double-check your own local event time. You can find the event time for 215 countries with this time zone announcer.

Our next recommendation for you is to set up a Twitter dashboard TweetDeck and add a column for the hashtag #MSFTEduChat. If you are new to TweetDeck, then check out this brief TweetDeck tutorial by Marjolein Hoekstra.

When a tweet appears that you want to respond to, press the retweet button and type your comments. Great news is that Twitter now supports adding images, animated GIFs and videos to your comment retweets.

Additional tips are offered in this animated GIF that you’re most welcome to share with newcomers:

Too busy to join at event time? No problem!

From our monthly surveys we know that you may be in class at event time, busy doing other things or may even be asleep–well, no problem! All educators are welcome to join any time after the event. Simply look at the questions below and respond to these at a day and time that suit you best.

You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In such cases, be sure to include the entire question in your tweet and include the hashtag #MSFTEduChat so that everyone knows to which question in which conversation you are responding.

To better allow everyone to prepare for the event, from now on we’re providing the question timings in a text table:

PDT # August 16–TweetMeet question timings 10:00am Welcome Please introduce yourself. Use hashtag #MSFTEduChat. 10:04 1 What works well for you in planning for the new school year? 10:18 2 What does it take to create a positive school atmosphere? 10:32 3 How do you inspire and empower your colleagues and learners? 10:46 4 What’s your favorite activity to engage learners? Share tips, tools and resources. 11:00 5 What ideas from this chat will you try this school year? 11:15 Live Event The party continues now! Join our Teams Live Event with Adam Parker Goldberg from the Flipgrid team.

Resources to help prepare for the TweetMeet

Microsoft offers multiple resources to help you get up to speed with your Back to School preparations:

Toney is a former TweetMeet host. Find him on Twitter at @HeRhymesWithMe.

SuperWakelet: resources curated by this month’s hosts

Wakelet is a useful web service to bookmark, curate and annotate resources, images, tweets and other content. Through our new SuperWakelet, each of our hosts shares their personal favorite resources on Back to School:

Back to School SuperWakelet, live-embedded:

Hosts

Meet the 16 hosts for this month’s TweetMeet! After going through weeks of preparation for this TweetMeet, they are thrilled to engage with you on their favorite topic: Back to School.

Check out all the hosts, see what they are tweeting about and consider following them: https://twitter.com/TweetMeet/lists/msfteduchat-2019-08/members

List of hosts and their profiles

Álvaro San Segundo @asansegundo67 (Primary Teacher. MIE Expert, MIE Trainer and eTwinning Ambassador. Microsoft Teams and OneNote enthusiast – Ávila, Spain)

(Primary Teacher. MIE Expert, MIE Trainer and eTwinning Ambassador. Microsoft Teams and OneNote enthusiast – Ávila, Spain) Damien Lonergan @languagesdude (French Teacher, MIE Expert, eTwinning Ambassador, and PhD student. I’m researching the areas of reflective practice and curriculum reform – Waterford, Ireland)

(French Teacher, MIE Expert, eTwinning Ambassador, and PhD student. I’m researching the areas of reflective practice and curriculum reform – Waterford, Ireland) Daniela Shapkaroska @DaniBoSh (English language teacher in primary school, MIE, Mystery Skype enthusiast, OneNote user, SDG goals supporter, e-twinner – Ohrid, Macedonia)

(English language teacher in primary school, MIE, Mystery Skype enthusiast, OneNote user, SDG goals supporter, e-twinner – Ohrid, Macedonia) Felisa Ford @APSITFelisa (Digital Learning Specialist for Atlanta Public Schools. MIE Expert, MIE Master Trainer. Teams and OneNote Lover, creator of Minecraft Student Ambassador Program, passionate about accessibility tools – Atlanta, Georgia, USA)

(Digital Learning Specialist for Atlanta Public Schools. MIE Expert, MIE Master Trainer. Teams and OneNote Lover, creator of Minecraft Student Ambassador Program, passionate about accessibility tools – Atlanta, Georgia, USA) Jessica Liivlaid @liivlaid (English teacher, lead teacher and ICT educator. Creative MIE in love with OneNote, Surface and equal opportunity. Language nerd – Bräcke, Sweden)

(English teacher, lead teacher and ICT educator. Creative MIE in love with OneNote, Surface and equal opportunity. Language nerd – Bräcke, Sweden) Kornélia Lohyňová @lohynova (Teacher in Showcase School Hotel Academy, teacher trainer focused on PBL and Entrepreneurial Learning with ICT, MIE Expert – Bratislava, Slovakia)

(Teacher in Showcase School Hotel Academy, teacher trainer focused on PBL and Entrepreneurial Learning with ICT, MIE Expert – Bratislava, Slovakia) Lars Knol @Lars__Knol (Geography and Technology teacher. MIE Expert, MIE Trainer and Student Voice Ambassador for Flipgrid – Vroomshoop, The Netherlands)

(Geography and Technology teacher. MIE Expert, MIE Trainer and Student Voice Ambassador for Flipgrid – Vroomshoop, The Netherlands) Lisa Bray @BrayLisaM (Digital Integration Specialist – West Ada School District. NCEE Professional Learning Specialist, MIE Expert, Trainer, inspiring and empowering learners with Microsoft – Meridian, ID, USA)

(Digital Integration Specialist – West Ada School District. NCEE Professional Learning Specialist, MIE Expert, Trainer, inspiring and empowering learners with Microsoft – Meridian, ID, USA) Michael Sinclair @fillthegaplearn (Director of Fill the Gap Learning Ltd, course developer and curriculum analyst, co-founder and co-organiser of Connected Educator Appreciation Day – Edinburgh, Scotland)

(Director of Fill the Gap Learning Ltd, course developer and curriculum analyst, co-founder and co-organiser of Connected Educator Appreciation Day – Edinburgh, Scotland) Milijana Petrović @milijanapet (Computing and Programming teacher in high school, MIE Expert, MIE Master Trainer. Developing creativity and digital literacy among students – Lajkovac, Serbia)

(Computing and Programming teacher in high school, MIE Expert, MIE Master Trainer. Developing creativity and digital literacy among students – Lajkovac, Serbia) Monica Alicea @Teach_Serve (Technology Training and Integration Specialist with Cobb County Schools, MIE Expert, MIE Master Trainer, Minecraft Global Mentor, Passionate about Skype, sharing the Global Goals, and service learning – Marietta, GA, USA)

(Technology Training and Integration Specialist with Cobb County Schools, MIE Expert, MIE Master Trainer, Minecraft Global Mentor, Passionate about Skype, sharing the Global Goals, and service learning – Marietta, GA, USA) Nancy Nelson @NNelsonLearn (Tech Coach, MIE Expert, NBCT, Common Sense Ambassador. Excited about how technology provides access and voice for all – Puyallup, WA, USA)

(Tech Coach, MIE Expert, NBCT, Common Sense Ambassador. Excited about how technology provides access and voice for all – Puyallup, WA, USA) Noel Donnelly @bradenroad24 (English Teacher and Vice Principal at Christian Brothers’ Grammar School (Showcase School). MIE Master Trainer, Surface Master Trainer and OneNote enthusiast – Omagh, Northern Ireland)

(English Teacher and Vice Principal at Christian Brothers’ Grammar School (Showcase School). MIE Master Trainer, Surface Master Trainer and OneNote enthusiast – Omagh, Northern Ireland) Ranjit Disale @ranjitdisale (Teacher in ZP Primary school, Maharashtra MIE Fellow, Skype Master Teacher who believes the world is his classroom – Solapur, India)

(Teacher in ZP Primary school, Maharashtra MIE Fellow, Skype Master Teacher who believes the world is his classroom – Solapur, India) Rizwan Arif @rizraphael (IT Manager at The Lyceum, MIE Master Trainer, National Geographic Educator, passionate about social and academic development – Lahore, Pakistan)

(IT Manager at The Lyceum, MIE Master Trainer, National Geographic Educator, passionate about social and academic development – Lahore, Pakistan) Sameerah Alzahrani @lifeishope_2010 (English Teacher. MIE Expert and MIE Fellow. Interested in integrating technology in education and translation – Makkah, Saudi Arabia)

Flipgrid

Our hosts are thrilled for the upcoming TweetMeet. Each of them wants to invite you to the event in their own way.

Next month’s event: Teaching and Learning with Minecraft

The theme of the TweetMeet on September 17 will be Teaching and Learning with Minecraft. We’re looking forward to this event and hope you’ll spread the word!

What are #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

Every month Microsoft Education organizes social events on Twitter targeted at educators globally. The hashtag we use is #MSFTEduChat. A team of topic specialists and international MIE Expert teachers prepare and host these TweetMeets together. Our team of educator hosts first crafts several questions around a certain topic. Then, before the event, they share these questions on social media. Combined with a range of resources, a blog post and background information about the events, this allows all participants to prepare themselves to the full. Afterwards we make an archive available of the most notable tweets and resources shared during the event.

If you’re new to Twitter, consider the free Twitter for Education course in eBook form by David Truss @datruss.

Still wondering why and how to join Twitter chats? Former host James Kieft has got you covered with his post Twitter chats explained.

For even more in-depth discussion of Twitter chats, TweetChat expert Madalyn Sklar recently published this helpful introductory guide:

Your Complete Guide to Twitter Chats: Why You Should Join & How to Make the Most of It

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @TweetMeet on Twitter if you have any questions about the TweetMeets or how to become a host at a future event.