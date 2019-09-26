Announcing Microsoft Global Learning Connection 2019—extending the Skype-a-Thon experience to more learners around the world!

One of my favorite moments each year is when I get to connect with students all around the world as part of our annual Skype-a-Thon. Since our inaugural event in 2014, Skype-a-Thon has engaged with hundreds of thousands of students, classrooms and volunteer guest speakers who’ve embraced it and are connecting every year to help teach empathy and compassion.

With new tools now available for educators to better connect students with each other, like Microsoft Teams and Flipgrid, in addition to Skype, I am excited to announce that Skype-a-Thon is now called the Microsoft Global Learning Connection—a celebration for students around the world to open hearts and minds to connect, become global citizens and change the world.

Save the date—November 5-6, 2019!

The Microsoft Global Learning Connection will happen on November 5-6, 2019. An estimated half-a-million students from over 110 countries will connect and travel “virtual miles” to speak with guest speakers, experience a new culture, sing a song, go on virtual field trips and learn from other students, educators and experts from around the world. It’s the same great event but with more opportunities to make connections. Our goal is to travel over 17 million virtual miles—together we’ll achieve this via Skype, Teams and Flipgrid:

Skype —Skype remains a popular tool for educators to connect their classrooms to the world. Through the Skype in the Classroom community, educators can find other classrooms, invite experts or take live virtual field trips.

—Skype remains a popular tool for educators to connect their classrooms to the world. Through the Skype in the Classroom community, educators can find other classrooms, invite experts or take live virtual field trips. Microsoft Teams —as many schools transition from Skype for Business (Skype and Skype for Business are two different tools) to Teams, they are now able to leverage the power of Teams to connect and collaborate. Find more details here .

—as many schools transition from Skype for Business (Skype and Skype for Business are two different tools) to Teams, they are now able to leverage the power of Teams to connect and collaborate. Find more details . Flipgrid—With Flipgrid, students are empowered to share their voice via short videos on “grids,” enabling them to reflect, discuss and showcase what they are learning. Learn how you can defy time zones and connect asynchronously via Flipgrid during the event!

This year’s event will also encourage the use of these tools in concert, such as making a call over Skype or Teams, then engaging students on Flipgrid to record their reflections of the call.

So, join me and get ready for the Microsoft Global Learning Connection 2019!