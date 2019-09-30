Announcing our new podcast: Artificial Intelligence in Education

Dan Bowen and Ray Fleming, from our Microsoft Australia Education team, have put their voices together to create a new podcast series, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Podcast. Over the coming weeks they’ll be talking about what artificial intelligence is, and what it could be used for in schools, colleges and universities. It isn’t a technical conversation, but is intended for educators who are interested to learn more about this often discussed technology wave.

With “the robots are coming to steal our (students’) jobs!” being a hot topic of many education conferences (and, at many business conferences too), Dan and Ray have their feet on the ground and spend their time talking about what’s really happening, and what the technical language means in plain English. As we run further into the podcast series, Ray and Dan will talk about scenarios that are more specific to their areas of expertise – Dan’s a schools specialist, and Ray’s a specialist in higher education. And along the way they will also interview specialists in other areas – personalising learning, accessibility – and how artificial intelligence is intersecting with them and bringing innovation.

Your podcast hosts

Ray Fleming is the Higher Education Director for Microsoft Australia, and has spent his career working within the education ICT industry. From working with tertiary education organisations at global and national level, Ray brings insights into the rapid pace of change being seen as digital disruption occurs in other industries, and what might happen next in Australia’s universities.

In the past Ray’s been an award-winning writer, and columnist for the Times Higher Education. He’s also a regular speaker at higher education conferences in Australia on data-led decision making, the implications of AI for the higher education sector and today’s students, and on digital transformation of industries.

Dan is a Technology Strategist working with schools and school systems. He has worked in education as a teacher, governor and school inspector. He also worked in higher education as a blended learning advisor, before moving into Microsoft where he was the product manager for Office 365 in Education, STEM education lead and managed the Minecraft portfolio for Australia (to the delight of his kids). In his current role he is working across Azure, Windows and devices and looking to support schools to drive educational transformation. His interest in Artificial Intelligence comes from both the use cases and implementation as well as the education and enablement of IT to drive this technology. He is interested in the social and ethical uses of AI in Education.

You can find the podcast in Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, search in your normal podcast app for “AI in Education”, or listen directly on the podcast website at http://aipodcast.education