Future-Ready Skills & Computer Science – #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on November 19

Announcing the November 19 TweetMeet

When you think of the Class of 2030, their future jobs will be significantly different from the ones we know today. Microsoft Education research shows that to be life-ready, today’s students need to acquire different skills. Of all future jobs, an estimated 70% will require skills in the field of STEM, coding, computer science, data analytics, artificial intelligence and computational thinking. In addition to these, students also need the types of skill that focus on communication, collaboration, creativity, critical and analytical thinking, in addition to social-emotional well-being, self-regulation, resilience and empathic awareness.

That’s why it’s important to rethink education and empower students as they prepare for their future.

TweetMeet on Future-Ready Skills & Computer Science starting at 10 a.m. PST

This month’s TweetMeet is all about the future of teaching and learning. Why do today’s students need STEM, coding and other computer science skills to align to the workforce? What role do social-emotional well-being and self-awareness play?

Hosted by 15 educators who are extremely passionate and experienced in the topic, this Twitter conversation invites you to share and learn from the best ideas, tips and resources. Our hosts will provide you with ideas how you can bring Future-Ready Skills & Computer Science into your classrooms while keeping your students inspired and engaged.

With all this in mind, we welcome you to a 75-minute TweetMeet on Tuesday, November 19 at 10am PST.

Looking back on the October MSFTEduChat on STEM and NASA

We captured highlights for this TweetMeet event in a new @MicrosoftEDU Twitter Moment. There’s even a comprehensive collection of all tweets from this event in this Wakelet Collection.

Welcoming TweetMeet newcomers

Do you know someone who’s new to the TweetMeets? Our brand-new You can join a #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet video is especially created for newcomers, so please share it with friends and colleagues who might be interested to join:

For educators who are totally new to Twitter and who could use an introduction, we recommend the Twitter EDU tutorial ebook by David Truss @datruss.

Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.

Former host James Kieft wrote the following blog post describing why educators should consider participating in Twitter chats, and how to get started: Twitter chats explained.

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PST on Twitter using the hashtags #FutureReadySkills, #CS, #MSFTEduChat and #MicrosoftEDU. Be sure to double-check your own local event time. You can find the event time for 215 countries with this time zone announcer.

Our next recommendation for you is to set up Twitter dashboard TweetDeck and add columns for the hashtags and for your favorite educators. If you are new to TweetDeck, then check out this brief TweetDeck tutorial by Marjolein Hoekstra.

When a tweet appears that you want to respond to, press the retweet button and type your comments.

Additional tips are offered in this animated GIF that you’re most welcome to share with newcomers:

Too busy to join at event time? No problem!

From our monthly surveys we know that you may be in class at event time, busy doing other things or may even be asleep – well, no problem! All educators are most welcome to join any time after the event. Simply look at the questions below and respond to these at a day and time that suit you best.

You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In that case, be sure to include the entire question in your tweet and always mention the hashtag #MSFTEduChat so that everyone knows to which question in which conversation you are responding.

To allow everyone to prepare for the event, from now on we provide the question timings as a text table:

PST # #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet question timings 10:00am Event begins Welcome. Please introduce yourself. Use #MSFTEduChat. 10:04 1 What do Future-Ready Skills mean to you and your students? Why are they important? 10:18 2 How do you design learning experiences to promote Future-Ready Skills in your subject? 10:32 3 What place do Computer Science and Future-Ready Skills have in your curriculum? 10:46 4 How can any teacher get started with Future-Ready Skills and Computer Science? Share ideas, tools and resources. 11:00 5 What are you willing to do tomorrow to prepare your students for the future? 11:15 Event closes Announcing the next event and Participant Survey.

SuperWakelet: resources curated by this month’s hosts

Wakelet is a useful web service to bookmark, curate and annotate resources, images, tweets and other content.

We’ve invited our hosts to share their personal favorite resources and introduce their resource collections with a Flipgrid video. Find all of these resources in our new Future-Ready Skills & Computer Science SuperWakelet, live-embedded here:

Introducing our hosts

Please meet the 15 hosts for this month’s TweetMeet. After going through weeks of preparation for this TweetMeet, they are thrilled to engage with you on their favorite topic: Future-Ready Skills & Computer Science.

Check out all the hosts, see what they are tweeting about and consider following them:

List of host names and their profiles

Next month’s event: Best of 2019

The theme of December 17 will be Best of 2019. We’re very much looking forward to this event and hope you’ll spread the word!

Got questions about the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @TweetMeet on Twitter if you have any questions about the TweetMeets or about what it takes to be a host on a future event.