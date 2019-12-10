Best of 2019 – biggest global #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on December 17

Announcing the biggest global TweetMeet to date. Join us on December 17

Following the success of the Best of 2018 TweetMeet, we’re thrilled to offer the biggest global TweetMeet to date on Tuesday, December 17. Share your best stories and experiences from 2019 and what plans for 2020 you look forward to the most. We’re also most interested to learn how you think Microsoft can support you best.

With all this in mind, we welcome you to a 75-minute TweetMeet on Tuesday, December 17 at 10am PST. Do check your local event times.

Don’t miss What’s New in EDU Live on Facebook

We’re launching a new edition of What’s new in EDU looking back at everything that was new with Microsoft Education in 2019.

This episode will go live on Facebook on December 17 at 6am EST

Introducing the hosts

We’ve invited all former hosts to lead this special-edition TweetMeet, and we’re excited to announce that 275+ previous hosts gladly agree to take part in the event. Follow them all through the Twitter List of December’s MSFTEduChat Hosts.

Do you remember all the previous TweetMeets and their hosts? Take a trip down TweetMeet Memory Lane with this new video, which shows all Combined Headshot images since we first started in the summer of 2016:

Flipgrid topic for December 17

Many TweetMeet hosts have exciting stories to tell about their projects and experiences in 2019. And of course, they have plans for 2020 as well. Be inspired with the new Flipgrid topic for December 17: flipgrid.com/fedb380d



Road2TweetMeet Wakelet: what’s it like to be a TweetMeet host?

Over the past months, our hosts have been reflecting on their blog about what it means to be a host on an #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet. The brand-new Road2TweetMeet Wakelet contains the best of these host reflections, live-embedded here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TweetMeet Fan? Show it off on your Twitter profile!

Show your passion for this month’s Best of 2019 TweetMeet by uploading this month’s #MSFTEduChat Twitter Header Photo as a banner on your own Twitter profile.

Twitter Header Photos are available in many languages and time zones.

Watch the animated GIF:

Create your own TweetMeet Friend Card

Another way to share your enthusiasm about the TweetMeets is to create a TweetMeet Friend Card. Share your own version of this image anytime anywhere, for example when introducing yourself at the start of a TweetMeet. Just follow the steps in the TweetMeet Friend Cards PowerPoint.

Here’s an example:

Looking back on the November MSFTEduChat on Future-Ready Skills and Computer Science

We captured highlights for this TweetMeet event in a new @MicrosoftEDU Twitter Moment. There’s even a comprehensive collection of all tweets from this event in this Wakelet Collection.

Welcoming TweetMeet newcomers

Do you know someone who’s new to the TweetMeets? Our brand-new You can join a #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet video is especially created for newcomers, so please share it with friends and colleagues who might be interested to join:

For educators who are totally new to Twitter and who could use an introduction, we recommend the Twitter EDU tutorial ebook by David Truss @datruss.

Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.

Former host James Kieft wrote the following blog post describing why educators should consider participating in Twitter chats, and how to get started: Twitter chats explained.

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, December 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PST on Twitter using the hashtags #BestOf2019, #MSFTEduChat and #MicrosoftEDU. Be sure to double-check your own local event time. You can find the event time for 215 countries with this time zone announcer.

Our next recommendation for you is to set up Twitter dashboard TweetDeck and add columns for the hashtags and for your favorite space geeks. If you are new to TweetDeck, then check out this brief TweetDeck tutorial by Marjolein Hoekstra.

When a tweet appears that you want to respond to, press the retweet button and type your comments.

Additional tips are offered in this animated GIF that you’re most welcome to share with newcomers:

Too busy to join at event time? No problem!

From our monthly surveys we know that you may be in class at event time, busy doing other things or may even be asleep – well, no problem! All educators are most welcome to join any time after the event. Simply look at the questions below and respond to these at a day and time that suit you best.

You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In that case, be sure to include the entire question in your tweet and always mention the hashtag #MSFTEduChat so that everyone knows to which question in which conversation you are responding.

Four discussion questions this time

For this special-edition TweetMeet, we offer four discussion questions instead of five. This means we’ll have more time for each question. Check the timings for each question in the table:

PST # #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet question timings 10:00am Event begins Welcome. Please introduce yourself. Use #MSFTEduChat. 10:06 1 What was your Best of 2019 experience? Share your story or picture. 10:23 2 Which event, product or announcement wins 1st prize on your Best of 2019 list? Why? 10:40 3 Which people, courses or resources helped you excel this year? How? 10:57 4 How can Microsoft make 2020 an even better year for you and your students? 11:15 Event closes Announcing the next event and Participant Survey.

Next month’s event: Devices for Student Success

The theme of January 21 will be Devices for Student Success. We’re very much looking forward to this event and hope you’ll spread the word!

Got questions about the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @TweetMeet on Twitter if you have any questions about the TweetMeets or about what it takes to be a host on a future event.