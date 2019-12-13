Join us live or virtually at Bett as we bring you the latest updates on ed tech tools that can drive innovation and success in the classroom

A new year brings new opportunities to learn about all the latest and greatest from Microsoft Education. Join Microsoft at Bett 2020 in London on January 22-25, either online or right there with us at the event, being held at London’s ExCeL venue.

Bett is an annual event that explores how technology can empower educators and students to reach their full potential. Microsoft, as a worldwide partner of Bett, will be hosting a wide array of sessions and hands-on demonstrations on the show floor, along with inspirational talks to support educators looking for new ways to engage and empower their students.

To kick off a whole week of Bett, we’re releasing a special episode of What’s New in EDU, our show that gets you caught up on the new tools and updates coming from Microsoft Education this year. This Bett episode will be available on January 22 – watch it to learn more about all the new and exciting Microsoft classroom technology that will be available. And don’t forget to stay tuned to the Education Blog for more as it comes in!

We’ll also have special edition What’s New in EDU live events streaming daily from Bett in London. You can register to catch the livestream events each day with the following links:

Day 1: Wednesday at 17:00 UTC https://www.facebook.com/events/547405282760672/

Day 2: Thursday at 17:00 UTC https://www.facebook.com/events/409152519967318/

Day 3: Friday at 17:00 UTC: https://www.facebook.com/events/435345300694276/

Whether you’re looking for the latest in mixed reality for education, some grounded advice on how to transform your classroom digitally, or want a peek at what’s next for Minecraft: Education Edition, the schedule below is a good place to start, learn and participate. Make sure to stop by Booth NF40 to see all the new experiences we have relating to STEM, Virtual Reality and new tools for the classroom.

If you’re joining us at Bett in person, we hope to see you at one of the following highlights:

Microsoft keynote | Bett Arena | Wednesday, 22 January, 13:35 – 14:15

Hybrid Intelligences: Amplifying Human Potential

Young people are leveraging emerging technologies such as AI to raise their voices and build solutions to the most pressing issues they face. Emotional intelligence is converging with artificial intelligence as researchers merge psychology and computer science. And educators are adapting and innovating in a profession that will look significantly different by 2030.

Join Microsoft’s Anthony Salcito and Barbara Holzapfel, Affective Computing researcher Dr. Daniel McDuff, and NetHope Emerging Technologies Initiative Lead Leila Toplic as we explore the technology that will empower educators to navigate the changing needs of the staffroom and the classroom, and enable students to accelerate their impact and transform the world.

Microsoft Sessions

In addition to joining for our keynote in the Bett Arena, be sure to visit us across the Bett show at our own Learn Live Theatre, Microsoft Training Academy, the Bett PD Theatre, Bett Schools Theatre and the Bett Higher and Further Education Theatre!

Learn Live Theatre

This is the perfect place to go if you are looking to see and hear about the latest product releases, see demonstrations, and discover ways you can unlock learning in your students. Each session is held on Microsoft stand NF40 and lasts 25 minutes.

Time Title Wed – Sat

10:15-10:30 What’s new in EDU? Wed – Fri

10:30-11:00 Meet the New Microsoft Edge & Learn How to Deploy it Today Sat

10:30-11:00 Immersive Reader is Everywhere and other Apps to support your inclusive classroom including: Translator, Presenter Coach, and Seeing AI Wed – Fri

11:00-11:30 Engage and amplify every scholar with Flipgrid Sat

11:00-11:30 Unleash Creativity with Windows 10 Wed – Fri

11:30-12:00 Make your classroom more inclusive with built-in, free, and non-stigmatizing learning tools Sat

11:30-12:00 Intelligent Forms features to transform your data collection and analysis Wed – Sat

12:00-12:30 Greenwood Academies: Empowering students with Dell Affordable Devices and M365 Wed – Fri

12:30-13:00 Immersive Reader is Everywhere and other Apps to support your inclusive classroom including: Translator, Presenter Coach, and Seeing AI Sat

12:30-13:00 Build confidence and improve your communication skills with Presenter Coach in PowerPoint Wed – Sat

13:00-13:30 Empower individual teachers and your entire school system with Microsoft’s free and adaptable professional development resources Wed – Fri

13:30-14:00 How Office can help your students develop into great writers Wed – Fri

14:00-14:30 Going for full 1:1 with Surface Pro – journey of infrastructure, CPD and teacher involvement Wed – Fri

14:30-15:00 Using Microsoft Teams to enable effective professional development Wed – Fri

15:00-15:30 Develop a Teaching and Learning Video Culture with Teams and Stream | Connect with meetings and live events, teach with web-based screen recording and create on mobile using the Flipgrid Camera Wed – Fri

15:30-16:00 How Microsoft Sparks Learning: Classroom stories Wed – Fri

16:00-16:30 Make your Own Arcade Games with MakeCode Wed – Fri

16:30-17:00 Create inclusive live presentations with PowerPoint Wed – Fri

17:00-17:30 Deliver Student Centered Learning with Education Devices Wed – Fri

17:30-18:00 Drive greater faculty engagement and professional development with your faculty using Teams

If you are looking for a hands-on opportunity to try, test and experiment with Microsoft products and devices, this is the perfect stage for you. Get tips and tricks and learn about the best way to use a Microsoft solution in the classroom, from and with our own teachers, trainers, and Microsoft Learning Consultants. Each session is held in the Platinum Suite Level 2 foyer and lasts 25 minutes.

Time Title Wed – Sat

10:30-11:00 How we empower teaching and learning by getting teachers to learn and students to teach Wed – Sat

11:00-11:30 Grow your practice with free professional learning and resources with the Microsoft Educator Center Wed – Sat

11:30-12:00 How you can build an Inclusive classroom with Microsoft Learning Tools Wed – Sat

12:00- 12:30 Helping students grow and improve with Teams Assignments Wed – Sat

12:30-13:00 The impact that OneNote Class Notebook is driving for teachers, students, and classrooms everywhere Wed – Sat

13:00-13:30 Enabling your school with Office’s free and easy-to-use web apps! Wed – Sat

13:30-14:00 Utilizing smart assistance and intelligence across Office apps Wed – Sat

14:00-14:30 Transformative Teaching with Minecraft: Education Edition Wed – Fri

14:30-15:00 Build an app in 25 mins or less to free up teacher time Wed – Fri

15:00-15:30 App Smashing in Teams Wed – Fri

15:30-16:00 Maximizing Teams for your education institution Wed – Fri

16:00-16:30 Foster an inclusive classroom with Flipgrid Wed – Fri

16:30-17:00 Grow your practice with free professional learning and resources with the Microsoft Educator Center Wed – Fri

17:00-17:30 The impact that OneNote Class Notebook is driving for teachers, students, and classrooms everywhere Wed – Fri

17:30-18:00 How you can build an Inclusive classroom with Microsoft Learning Tools

Time Title Wed

13:00 – 13:30

(South Hall) Empower students with the Immersive Reader in the inclusive classroom Wed

15:00 – 15:30

(South Hall) Whole school professional learning with the Microsoft Educator Center Fri

15:00 – 15:30

(North Hall) Saving time through authentic assessment using Microsoft Forms

Time Title Wed

11:50 – 12:20 Digital transformation of teaching and learning to support all Wed

15:10 – 15:40 Innovation Driven By Community Thurs

11:45 – 12:15 Improving outcomes through the use of technology in the classroom Thurs

14:45 – 15:10 Implementing digital transformation – Wimbledon High’s Journey Fri

11:50 – 12:20 Enriching and engaging learning in a challenging environment Fri

15:10 – 15:40 Learning Tool in Action: Helping Students of all Abilities thrive at Louis Riel

Time Title Wed

11:50 – 12:20 DigiLearn: Empowering transformational change in education Wed

15:30 – 16:00 Working better together: Using Microsoft Teams to embed digital skills at Newcastle University Thurs

11:35 – 12:05 Strategic Digital Transformation: A blueprint for adoption Thurs

15:00 – 15:30 A digital University by ethos and design – how the university of Bath is putting digital at its core Fri

11:35 – 12:05 Establishing a digital learning platform that works for all Fri

15:00 – 15:30 Transforming Teaching, Learning and Assessment using technology: empowering all learners to achieve more

Community Learning Center | Booth SM45 |Wednesday, 22 January – Saturday, 25 January

jp.ik and Microsoft have been partnering together for the last decade and gathered the necessary expertise in this vertical by implementing several large-scale sustainable projects around the world and impacting over 16 million students and 1 million teachers in over 70 countries. Throughout our journey we have been facing the lack of basic structures (schools), the lack of basic utilities (electricity and sanitation) and the lack of telecommunication network. This is why jp.ik, Microsoft and their partners have come together to create a Community Learning Center to empower rural areas and connect them throughout the entire globe.

We look forward to welcoming you in Booth SM45, located next to the Bett arena in the South Hall to discover our solar-powered, digitally connected Community Learning Center.

Microsoft Certifications Testing Lab | Platinum Suite 5 |Wednesday, 22 January – Saturday, 25 January

In partnership with Microsoft, Prodigy Learning is offering Bett 2020 attendees the opportunity to complete a Microsoft Certification Exam for FREE. We are delighted to announce the Microsoft Technical Certifications (MTC) in Azure Fundamentals, M365 Fundamentals & Dynamics Fundamentals. Learn more.

Microsoft Partner Adventure |Wednesday, 22 January – Saturday, 25 January

Take part in the Microsoft Partner Adventure and for a chance to WIN a Surface Pro, a Surface Go, or a 3rd party partner Windows device daily! Discover Microsoft’s unique off-campus partners and answer a question to reveal a code, scanned using the Bett app! Participants will have to visit all 15 partner booths to answer all the questions, scan the QR codes. Competition closes at 15:00 and winner drawn at 16:00 daily (Wed to Fri) and closes at 13:00 and winners drawn at 14:00 on Saturday in front of the Learn Live Theater on the Microsoft stand NF40. Winners must be present to collect their prizes.

Solutions Showcase | Platinum Suite 7 |Wednesday, 22 January & Thursday, 23 January, 10:30 – 16:15

Digital transformation is an indisputable force revolutionizing industries and reshaping the workplace. Education leaders around the globe are faced with the need to prepare students for this new world. These sessions are your opportunity to meet fellow practitioners and hear first-hand global experiences and trends and how these might help support you. Learn more.

Microsoft Education Developer Platform and Data Solutions | Gallery Suite 8 |Wednesday, 22 January – Friday, 24 January

This free event features sessions in two tracks for technical audiences:

CIOs and IT Pros –

Come learn how Microsoft can integrate with your IT system and learning apps to save time and data management costs, protect student data privacy, and accelerate learning in the Classroom.

Application Developers and Microsoft Partners –

Come learn how Microsoft can help you create and deliver applications that empower learners and educators to achieve more. Whether you are enhancing an existing application or building a new solution from scratch, Microsoft’s Education platform can help you facilitate deployment, maximize inclusion, increase engagement and improve outcomes.

Secure your seat and register for the sessions that you would like to attend. Learn more.

Transformation Leaders’ Summit | Platinum Suite 6 | Thursday, January 23, 10:30 – 13:00

Driving successful change is challenging whether in an individual school or system-wide. Across the world, leaders are discovering the most effective ways to improve student experience and outcomes, using technology to support learning, teaching and school administration. This Microsoft event aims to explore innovative, impactful journeys that leaders are taking to support their students, bringing together hands-on experience, networking opportunities and strategic insight for leaders at school and system-level. Learn more.

Privacy & Security Summit | Platinum Suite 6 | Friday, January 24, 10:30 – 14:00

Microsoft Worldwide EDU will be launching VIP invitation only CEO / CIO / CSO Privacy and Security Summit at the BETT conference. Subject matter experts from Microsoft product teams will be listening to customer feedback and discussing AI, Privacy and Security in K-12. Agenda will encompass discussions around student security on campus, trends for privacy in schools worldwide as well as how AI can drive positive impact. Learn more.

Become a Microsoft Global Training Partner | Platinum Suite 6 | Thursday, January 23, 13:30 – 15:30

Join this session to learn about the Microsoft Global Training Partner Program, explore how it fits your existing Professional Development training model and what are the partnership models possible with Microsoft. Learn more.

MakeCode Saturday | Platinum Suite 6 & 7 | Saturday, 25 January, 10:00 – 15:00

Microsoft MakeCode Saturday is a fun, hands-on workshop at BETT that is free and open to teachers, parents and students. Microsoft MakeCode is an open source platform for creating engaging computer science learning experiences that support a progression path from Blocks into real-world programming. Learn more about MakeCode Saturday.