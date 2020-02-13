“Teaching Happiness” webinar series spotlights ways to spark joy in the classroom and help students succeed in school and beyond

Click here to watch the most recent webinar in the series.

Throughout the past year, the Microsoft Education on-demand webinar series, Teaching Happiness, has been exploring the role of educators in preparing students for success after high school graduation.

The ongoing series produced by Microsoft Education and featuring prominent experts looks beyond helping students get into college and land jobs and examines the skills that empower student to lead happy and fulfilling lives. We take a close look at building social and emotional learning skills in students and how to use free tech tools and other Microsoft Education resources to encourage communication, collaboration, creative thinking and problem solving.

Some of the topics we’ve explored so far in the series include:

Developing Grit, how teachers can help students develop grit and perseverance through extended learning challenges and tap into student passions to increase student agency.

The Power of Free Play, how building relationships in the classroom is critical, why bringing emotions into the learning process is a good idea, and how allowing tolerable stress into a child’s life can contribute to success.

Modern Mindfulness, the benefits associated with practicing mindfulness during the school day and tips for introducing it to children of all ages.

To kick off the new year, Microsoft Education’s own Mark Sparvell sat down with best-selling author Shawn Achor to record a special, two-part series discussing happiness as a precursor to success and how to improve social and emotional learning in the classroom.

In part one, Mark and Shawn discuss what happens when Shawn’s Happiness Advantage work on positivity is taken from the boardroom to the classroom.

In the second part, Mark and Shawn are joined by Schaumburg, Ill. school superintendent Andy DuRoss to discuss how implementing Happiness Advantage principles can help students become happier and more productive and can improve school culture and climate.

You can find the entire Teaching Happiness series here.