Our Microsoft Education Team is here to help you and your students

As we continue to see educators around the world transition to distance learning our team is here to help, listen, and support you and your students.

To make it easier to connect with each other, and to answer your questions, we’ve created a new remote learning community. It’s a great resource for best practices, tips & tricks, and sharing personal experiences about how to enable distance learning for schools. We are inspired by the way this community has come together to support each other and share ideas, during this challenging time.

To join this team, get help and share ideas with other educators and our experts, please fill out this form. We’ll add you to the Remote Learning Team after we’ve received your submission.

Building community

In addition, we are in awe of all the incredible resources and ideas our community is sharing, like the tweet and ideas for remote learning from the eTwinz here.

#RemoteLearning | We just want to use this last tweet to tell everyone who is transitioning to this new model due the #coronavirus that you are not alone. This community got your back!



We are #BetterTogether! #eTwinz — Alberto Herraez, M.Ed (@aalbertoherraez) March 12, 2020

If you have examples of how you are making remote learning work for your students, please share, and submit your story to our blog team.

Available Resources

We’ve also set up a new support site to help you get started launching remote learning that includes training resources, practical guides on how to get up and running on Teams, and tools and programs to keep your students engaged.

And, listed below, are additional Microsoft Education resources we have compiled so far to support remote learning.

Guidance on remote learning with Office 365 can be found here. This is a great source of information for using Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Teams – all rich resources for successfully navigating remote learning.





Get ideas for using Flipgrid, a powerful video-based discussion tool, here. You'll find webinars, resources for getting started with Flipgrid, and be able to connect with our team through Flipgrid here.

We're making Minecraft: Education Edition available for free to teachers and students with O365 Education accounts to support remote learning during school closures. Please fill out this form to request access. And download a remote learning toolkit for Minecraft: Education Edition here. Minecraft: Education Edition is a great tool to explore coding, social emotional learning skills development, and more, so if you haven't tried it yet, now might be the time.





The Microsoft Educator Center is home to a wealth of educator-created professional development resources, and we've made new remote learning materials available right on the MEC site, so be sure to check those out.

And we've put together a Wakelet that curates all of the current Microsoft Education resources and stories on Remote Learning here. We'll have more resources there in the coming days too, so please keep an eye on that site.

We’re here to support you

Teaching is among the most challenging professions in ordinary times, and these are anything but ordinary times. Thank you for the work you do on behalf of students each day, and especially now.

You’re not alone in this. Our team is here to help. We’ll continue to share updates, resources and information as those become available here on the Microsoft Education blog. So, stay tuned and keep in touch. One way to send feedback is through Twitter by tagging @MicrosoftEDU.