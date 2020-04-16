Remote Learning — #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on April 21

In today’s reality of distance learning, educators around the world are rapidly modifying their lessons for use in digital classrooms. At Microsoft, we want to support you as you’re making this transition to inclusive, online learning. What practices and solutions are working best for you? How are you making it all happen? What keeps your students engaged? How do you provide a socially and emotionally supportive environment for everyone involved?

For this month’s special-edition TweetMeet, we’ve invited 200 former hosts back to guide the conversation in many different languages. We look forward to welcoming you to a 75-minute discussion on Tuesday, April 21 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time about the topic Remote Learning.

We have five discussion questions lined up this month, allowing 14 minutes of discussion time each:

Pacific Time # #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet question timings 10:00 AM Event begins Welcome. Please introduce yourself. Use #MSFTEduChat and #TweetMeetEN or #TweetMeetXX for non-English languages. 10:04 1 How are you making the transition to remote learning? Share stories. 10:18 2 How do you ensure that all your students are engaged? 10:32 3 How do you care for the well-being of your students, colleagues and community? 10:46 4 What are your best tips and resources to support remote learning? 11:00 5 What lessons can be learned from teaching and learning under the present circumstances? 11:15 Event closes Participant Survey and announcing the next event.



Even if you’re conducting a class at the time of the event, busy doing other things, or asleep—no problem! All educators are welcome to participate any time after the event. Simply look at the questions and respond to them at a day and time that suits you best.

You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In that case, be sure to include the entire question in your tweet and the hashtag #MSFTEduChat, so that everyone knows how your responses align to the event questions and conversations.



Your Remote Learning Stories – a new, special-edition Wakelet

We’ve invited this month’s hosts to send us their personal stories about their transition to remote learning. We proudly present these in our new Your Remote Learning Stories Wakelet, live-embedded here:



Introducing our hosts – Twitter List

We’re very grateful to all the former hosts who have accepted our invitation to lead the conversation on April 21. Check out their profiles, consider following them, and engage with their tweets through this month’s Twitter List.



Language tracks offered this month

We offer this month’s TweetMeet in 14 language tracks: English, Arabic, Croatian, Finnish, French, Italian, Macedonian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Serbian, Spanish, Swedish, and Welsh.



Want to help promote the TweetMeet?

Our PowerPoint Templates provide three easy ways for you to announce the TweetMeet to your friends and followers:

Add an “I 💖 #MSFTEduChat” banner to your Twitter profile picture Create a TweetMeet Friend Card Add our TweetMeet Sticky Note 📌 to your existing Twitter Header Photo

Each of our templates contains the step-by-step instructions on how to create these for yourself. If you need help, just reach out to us via @TweetMeet Twitter DM.

Here’s an example of a TweetMeet Friend Card:



Welcoming TweetMeet newcomers

Do you know someone who’s new to TweetMeets? Our TweetMeet Ultimate Wakelet collection is created especially for newcomers, so please share it with friends and colleagues who might be interested in joining.



Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.



When and how can I join?

Join us on Tuesday, April 21 from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM Pacific Time on Twitter using the hashtags #RemoteLearning, #MSFTEduChat, #TweetMeetEN and #MicrosoftEDU.

Be sure to double-check your own local event time. You can find the event time for 215 countries with this time zone announcer.

Our next recommendation for you is to set up Twitter dashboard TweetDeck and add columns for the hashtags and for your favorite hosts. When a tweet appears that you want to respond to, press the retweet button and type your comments. Additional tips are offered in this animated GIF that you’re welcome to share with newcomers:



Got questions about the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet?

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @TweetMeet on Twitter if you have any questions about the TweetMeet or about what it takes to be a host on a future event!