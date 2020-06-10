Celebrate with us during Global Learning Week this June 22-26

We’ve been hearing incredible stories these past two months about educators who, in very different global settings, are leveraging technology and their own expertise to drive a successful transition to remote learning while maintaining close ties to students from afar. In some instances, educators and students are working to connect while dealing with limited bandwidth and varying degrees of access to devices and the internet.

Nearly 90 percent of students globally have been unable to attend class in person because of school closures in 165 countries. And we know that when students and teachers go back in the fall, they will likely be returning to some sort of hybrid learning environment.

We want to celebrate the resilience and success of educators and youth, look ahead to prepare for what’s next, and consider what we as a global education community can take from this experience into the future of learning.

Microsoft is assembling educators, partners, and students to host Global Learning Week, a free, event on Facebook. It will be available both as live sessions each day as well as through on-demand segments available to educators to watch as they’re able.

Each day at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, we will host livestreamed episodes connecting educators to our team of amazing hosts covering a wide range of inspiring topics. Each episode will be full of educator and student success stories, helpful tips, and ideas for engaging lessons that can be delivered in the classroom or virtually. We’ll also share some exciting product announcements that we think you’ll find useful.

Whether you’re new to the Microsoft Education community, or a longtime member, there will be something for you to enjoy and learn from during Global Learning Week. Take a look at the agenda below for a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Monday, June 22 | Connect and Collaborate

Featuring Microsoft Teams

Tuesday, June 23 | Literacy: Engaging every student

Featuring Microsoft Learning Tools, Accessibility Checker, and Made by Dyslexia

Wednesday, June 24 | Keeping your students engaged in and out of the classroom

Featuring Flipgrid and BBC

Thursday, June 25 | Building and cultivating problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity

Featuring Minecraft: Education Edition, Hacking STEM, and MakeCode

Friday, June 26 | Building meaningful relationships inside and outside the walls of the classroom

Featuring Minecraft: Education Edition, Flipgrid, and Microsoft Teams

Participating is easy. All you need to do is tune in each day at 9:00 AM Pacific Time on the Microsoft Education Facebook page. To save the date, RSVP to the Facebook Event here.

Our team is excited to support you as we look back on our learnings from the past year, particularly the past few months, and look ahead to future global opportunities in teaching and learning.