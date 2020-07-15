Microsoft offers free, educational virtual summer camps for students

If this summer looks a little different for your family, you are not alone. Many summer camps have decided to cancel due to social distancing recommendations—meaning fewer learning opportunities for students and added responsibilities for parents.

With families in mind, Microsoft created Passport to Digital Fun, a free, virtual summer camp with weeks of interactive workshops. To spark your student’s curiosity and continue their education over the summer, campers will receive a stamp to add to their digital passport each time they complete a workshop. This allows them to document their summer learning journey as they travel through different experiences and master various skill sets.

Through August, hundreds of sessions will be hosted as Microsoft Teams Live events. You can visit the calendar to browse options and register for specific workshops by time zone, so that you and your student can choose what best fits their schedule, interests, and learning needs.

Don’t miss out on summer camp workshops across these categories:

STEM and coding missions : There are STEM workshops for every age and ability level. Whether your student is ready to learn the basics of coding or create their own video game, these exciting courses will refresh and advance their STEM skills.

: There are STEM workshops for every age and ability level. Whether your student is ready to learn the basics of coding or create their own video game, these exciting courses will refresh and advance their STEM skills. Week at the museum : Take a field trip to a Smithsonian museum without leaving your home. Our virtual tours allow your child to discover ancient fossils, learn the milestones of space exploration, or explore the depths of the ocean.

: Take a field trip to a Smithsonian museum without leaving your home. Our virtual tours allow your child to discover ancient fossils, learn the milestones of space exploration, or explore the depths of the ocean. Around the world in five days : Your student doesn’t have to travel to learn about different areas of the world. Take a virtual trip to every corner of the globe using Bing 3D Maps.

: Your student doesn’t have to travel to learn about different areas of the world. Take a virtual trip to every corner of the globe using Bing 3D Maps. Game on : Our gaming workshops give students a behind-the-scenes understanding of video game creation and teaches them healthy habits. They will have so much fun that they won’t even realize they are building valuable digital skills.

: Our gaming workshops give students a behind-the-scenes understanding of video game creation and teaches them healthy habits. They will have so much fun that they won’t even realize they are building valuable digital skills. Digital tools to explore your creative side : Whether your student is interested in storytelling or photography, our creative workshops will teach them how to use Microsoft tools to bring their imagination to life.

: Whether your student is interested in storytelling or photography, our creative workshops will teach them how to use Microsoft tools to bring their imagination to life. Bettering the community: All communities can benefit from young people who want to make a difference. These workshops help students learn the basics of everything from entrepreneurship to community organization.

Check out the Microsoft Store community for more information on how to start making the most of your child’s free time this summer.