Join Microsoft at EDUCAUSE 2020, October 27-29

By Microsoft Education Team Posted on October 13, 2020 at 9:00 am
Join Microsoft at EDUCAUSE 2020

This year, the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference takes place online on October 27-29, 2020.

In today’s landscape, it is more important than ever for higher education institutions to reimagine the campus experience. Technology has a critical role in driving this transformation. Please join Microsoft for our online sessions at EDUCAUSE to learn how universities are leading the transformation to recover and reimagine education.

Our sessions showcase how higher education leaders have harnessed technology to innovate across the campus experience. With the use of Microsoft technology, leading universities will share how they are adapting to the changing environment to drive innovative student engagement, transform operations, and ensure a secure, connected campus.

Join us for the following sessions at EDUCAUSE:

Live session

Tuesday, October 27, 12:15 – 1:00 PM EST

Education transformation: From recovery to
reimagine – presented by Anthony Salcito, Microsoft VP of Education Industry, and featuring University of South Florida

Recent events have dramatically shifted technology’s role in learning, creating a transformation imperative for higher education. Institutions have rapidly transitioned from “Why digital transformation?” to “How much?” and “How quickly?” Join Microsoft Vice President of Education, Anthony Salcito, for a candid exploration of technology’s role in an ever-changing higher education landscape.

Simulive session

Wednesday, October 28, 11:00 – 11:20 AM EST

Security can’t wait: Securing your virtual campus – presented by Micah Linehan, Microsoft Principal Technical Specialist and featuring Kent State University

In the past two years, Kent State has simplified their security architecture and reduced overall IT spend. Learn about Kent State’s sustainable strategy to secure data and protect privacy through modern identity, a modern SIEM, and comprehensive endpoint security to safeguard faculty and student data.

Simulive session

Thursday, October 29, 11:00 – 11:20 AM EST

Reimagine student engagement – presented by Rob Curtin, Director of Americas Higher Education at Microsoft, and featuring Florida State University

Florida State University set out on a student engagement initiative over a year ago, then the pandemic hit. Learn about the Florida State University journey and creation of innovative models to reimagine student engagement and provide a more personalized learning experience in the new world of hybrid education.
Register and learn more about EDUCAUSE

For more information, visit our web site Microsoft Higher Education. Learn about campus safety and security, Microsoft Teams, Windows devices for education, and remote learning.

Microsoft Higher Education

Browse affordable devices starting at $219

Related Stories

Transforming Higher Education to address the skills gap
Transforming Higher Education to address the skills gap

Digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of our lives – how we live, learn, and work. This transformation…

Read Full Article
person using a laptop
New training resources for educators worldwide

As the world and our education systems continue to evolve, the role of technology to enable learning, whether…

Read Full Article
Laptop user with headphones
How the University of D.C. is working to close the digital divide

Equity has long been a topic in education, but it has risen to the forefront of conversations about…

Read Full Article
New Education Insights improve student engagement in hybrid learning
New Education Insights improve student engagement in hybrid learning

Since schools and universities had to make the unexpected move to remote learning earlier this year, education leaders,…

Read Full Article
Three ways to engage with Microsoft at EDUCAUSE in Chicago, October 14-17
Three ways to engage with Microsoft at EDUCAUSE in Chicago, October 14-17

We are living in an amazing time of technological progress. There is no historical precedent for the accelerating…

Read Full Article