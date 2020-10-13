Join Microsoft at EDUCAUSE 2020, October 27-29

This year, the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference takes place online on October 27-29, 2020.

In today’s landscape, it is more important than ever for higher education institutions to reimagine the campus experience. Technology has a critical role in driving this transformation. Please join Microsoft for our online sessions at EDUCAUSE to learn how universities are leading the transformation to recover and reimagine education.

Our sessions showcase how higher education leaders have harnessed technology to innovate across the campus experience. With the use of Microsoft technology, leading universities will share how they are adapting to the changing environment to drive innovative student engagement, transform operations, and ensure a secure, connected campus.

Join us for the following sessions at EDUCAUSE:

Live session Tuesday, October 27, 12:15 – 1:00 PM EST Education transformation: From recovery to

reimagine – presented by Anthony Salcito, Microsoft VP of Education Industry, and featuring University of South Florida Recent events have dramatically shifted technology’s role in learning, creating a transformation imperative for higher education. Institutions have rapidly transitioned from “Why digital transformation?” to “How much?” and “How quickly?” Join Microsoft Vice President of Education, Anthony Salcito, for a candid exploration of technology’s role in an ever-changing higher education landscape.

Simulive session Wednesday, October 28, 11:00 – 11:20 AM EST Security can’t wait: Securing your virtual campus – presented by Micah Linehan, Microsoft Principal Technical Specialist and featuring Kent State University In the past two years, Kent State has simplified their security architecture and reduced overall IT spend. Learn about Kent State’s sustainable strategy to secure data and protect privacy through modern identity, a modern SIEM, and comprehensive endpoint security to safeguard faculty and student data. Simulive session Thursday, October 29, 11:00 – 11:20 AM EST Reimagine student engagement – presented by Rob Curtin, Director of Americas Higher Education at Microsoft, and featuring Florida State University Florida State University set out on a student engagement initiative over a year ago, then the pandemic hit. Learn about the Florida State University journey and creation of innovative models to reimagine student engagement and provide a more personalized learning experience in the new world of hybrid education.

