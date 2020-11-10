Preparing for the semester’s end? These 7 Teams updates can help

By Microsoft Education Team Posted on November 10, 2020 at 9:00 am
Screenshot of what Lists looks like in Teams

With the school year well underway, educators have settled into remote and hybrid learning routines. As focus turns to concluding the fall semester, we’re sharing a few Microsoft Teams resources that can help create a more inclusive learning environment.

Microsoft Teams is where everything comes together for your classroom. With on-demand resources and trainings available, there are many ways to use this comprehensive learning hub to create an engaging learning environment from anywhere.

Here are seven ways Teams can help create a seamless distance learning experience—this semester and beyond.

1. Microsoft Lists: These virtual to-do lists make it easy for both teachers and students to stay organized, keep track of assignments and resources, assign responsibilities for group projects, manage their schedules, and more.

2. Cross-posting Messages: The cross-posting feature saves teachers time by letting them reach students through multiple Teams channels at once. The demo below shows how easy it is for educators to share information with multiple classes in just a few clicks.

3. Reflect: This application enables teachers to check in with their students to evaluate how they are feeling. The confidential survey can regularly check in on students’ social-emotional learning, helping teachers to use the feedback to adjust lesson plans, assignments, and projects accordingly.

4. Spotlight: This feature allows the meeting organizer or presenter to pin someone’s video—whether it’s themselves or a student—so the person presenting is the main video people see. This helps students focus on who is speaking and on the content being shared.


5. Assignment Notifications: These allow teachers to notify students in specific Teams channels about assignments. With this feature, teachers have more flexibility in how they choose to communicate with students and assign them projects.

6. Rubrics: Teachers can use the rubrics tool in Assignments to create customizable, reusable rubrics so students can understand the criteria they’ll be graded against, and teachers can better evaluate their students’ work.


7. Live Captions: This accessibility feature creates real-time captions that appear on the bottom of your Teams screen as participants talk in a meeting. The captions are only visible to those who turn on Live Captioning, allowing individual students to personalize a meeting experience by selecting the setting that best suits their needs.

Ready to get started? Get training for you and your school and start planning a successful end of the semester, today.

Download Teams and get started for free

Browse affordable devices starting at $219

Related Stories

3 Teams features that help keep online classrooms connected
3 Teams features that help keep online classrooms connected

For many educators, the shift to remote and hybrid learning has meant increasingly long hours and creative lesson…

Read Full Article
Exeter College reignites classroom connections with Microsoft Teams
Exeter College reignites classroom connections with Microsoft Teams

As schools around the world swiftly transitioned to remote learning, many realized that technology was not the foremost…

Read Full Article
Immersive Reader Dictionary interface
Microsoft Teams, a lifeline for English Language Learners during remote learning

From time to time, we feature stories about Changemakers, educators who are making a difference in the lives of…

Read Full Article
Parent and children researching on Vivobook Flip device
Virtual campus tours in Microsoft Teams make back-to-school feel more familiar

Leaving a familiar education setting and moving to a new grade or campus is a common back-to-school challenge.…

Read Full Article