Spark your student’s curiosity with free virtual winter break camps

Winter break may look different this year, but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less fun. This year, Microsoft is offering a collection of winter break camps, or free creative workshops and virtual field trips, to keep students engaged during their extra time while on holiday break.

These events will give students the opportunity to see new places and learn new skills from the safety and comfort of home. They’ll be having so much fun at camp that they won’t even realize they’re gaining valuable skills covering everything from history to coding.

With nearly 200 virtual events to choose from, it’s easy to find activities that best fit your student’s interests, schedule, and learning needs. Here are just a few events to keep students engaged over the holidays:

Follow the Iditarod : Travel the iconic Iditarod dog sledding route across Alaska, learning about its history and destinations along the way.

: Travel the iconic Iditarod dog sledding route across Alaska, learning about its history and destinations along the way. Winter World Tour : Visit four incredible snow- and ice-themed destinations, including Finland’s arctic zoo and Breckenridge in the Rocky Mountains.

: Visit four incredible snow- and ice-themed destinations, including Finland’s arctic zoo and Breckenridge in the Rocky Mountains. Holiday Greeting Card Magic: Create interactive holiday e-cards in PowerPoint to send to loved ones. You’ll be able to include GIFs and animations in the designs and learn to share them easily online.

Check out our schedule of virtual workshops for students of all levels. And to learn how Microsoft tools can help you connect with family, celebrate the holidays, and make the most out of winter break, read the full Microsoft Store community post.