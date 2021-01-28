New year, new Microsoft Teams features for your digital classroom

By mseduroot Posted on January 28, 2021 at 9:00 am
student using a laptop

A new school term brings new learning material, new experiences, and new opportunities for classrooms. It also brings exciting new Microsoft Teams technology designed to help your classroom stay organized, save time, and collaborate in the months ahead. A host of new Teams features are now available to support both students and staff as they move into spring.

Here are just a few of the updates that can help equip your school with the technology needed to excel in the new year—no matter the learning environment.

  1. Teachers and students can brainstorm, take notes, and share ideas using Whiteboard, a free-form digital canvas. This feature lets Teams classrooms draw and write together using colorful pens, pencils, text boxes, and sticky notes. Teachers can either present material on a Whiteboard or make one available to the class for editing, allowing students to collaborate in real-time. After class, these Whiteboards are saved as a file, so students can reference their work.
  1. With the Classroom Drop-in app, school leaders can bring guest lecturers, teaching assistants, substitute instructors, and other approved individuals into the virtual classroom. The feature allows you to easily add a new user to a Team without reaching out to an IT Admin for support. The dropped-in user can access class conversations, assignments, and grades as allowed. After the specified drop-in time has ended, the user’s access will be removed.
  1. It’s critical for teachers to understand not only how individual students are performing, but how classes are performing as a whole. Assignment and Grading, a feature in Education Insights, does just that. Teachers can access high-level information, including trends in grade averages and completed and missed assignments. They can also access more detailed information on specific assignments or students, so they are better able to provide individualized help when needed.
  1. To get early access to the latest Teams features, use Public Preview. This feature allows school leaders to try out the latest updates before they’re broadly available and see which are a good fit based on the school’s needs.

We hope these new Teams features help create an even more positive and productive experience for you, your colleagues, and your students as they start the spring term. Check back for more helpful updates throughout the year, and if your school does not have Teams yet, sign up for free today.

Browse affordable devices starting at $219

Related Stories

Creating breakout rooms in teams
Breakout Rooms: Now available in Microsoft Teams

There’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to classroom learning. That’s why Microsoft Teams is excited…

Read Full Article
Insights in Teams: Data takeaways to support students wherever learning takes place
Insights in Teams: Data takeaways to support students wherever learning takes place

Throughout the pandemic, educators continue to adapt and find ways to keep their students engaged and learning while…

Read Full Article
3 Teams features that help keep online classrooms connected
3 Teams features that help keep online classrooms connected

For many educators, the shift to remote and hybrid learning has meant increasingly long hours and creative lesson…

Read Full Article
Immersive Reader Dictionary interface
Microsoft Teams, a lifeline for English Language Learners during remote learning

From time to time, we feature stories about Changemakers, educators who are making a difference in the lives of…

Read Full Article