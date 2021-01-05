What’s New in Microsoft Teams for Education | December 2020

Happy 2021! We’re excited to share the latest updates in December to the Teams experience:

Let’s dive in!

1) See the latest features available in Teams, including Breakout Rooms

Virtual Breakout Rooms

As the meeting organizer, you can divide your online class into smaller groups to facilitate discussions, brainstorming, and more. A breakout room can be created in a Teams meeting or a Teams channel meeting, giving you greater flexibility depending on how you and your class meet. As the organizer you can easily jump in between breakout rooms, deliver announcements to all breakout rooms at once, and bring everyone back to the main meeting at any time. Any files from the breakout rooms can be shared in the main meeting and are available afterwards in the meeting chat.

If you’re looking for helpful resources to learn more and get started:

New languages supported for real-time translation in live events

Translate Japanese, Korean, French, French-Canadian, Spanish, Spanish-Mexican, Traditional Chinese, Swedish, Dutch, Italian, Hindi-Indian, Portuguese-Brazilian, and Russian into up to 50 different languages. Learn more

Check out all the latest features available in Teams here.

2) Apply policies with the Microsoft Teams for Education policy wizard, available on January 7

With remote and hybrid learning on online platforms, it’s more important than ever to help keep your school community safe. With the new Microsoft Teams for Education policy wizard, available school IT admins can now easily apply education tailored policies for a safe learning environment.

The policy wizard allows the IT admin to quickly and easily apply the most relevant set of policies for students at a global (Org-wide default) level and apply a custom policy set to a group of educators and staff tailored to their needs. Expected availability, along with more details, will be available on January 7th.

3) Allow school leaders, substitutes, and other approved individuals to join a class with the Classroom Drop-in app

Often times school leaders, substitute instructors, evaluators, TAs, and more individuals need to check in on or become a temporary teacher for a class. With the new Classroom Drop-in app template for Microsoft Teams, school leaders can set up “drop ins” to add a user to a Team without the need to bother IT or the instructor. The dropped in user can then check in on conversation, assignments, grades, class meetings and more!

IT administrators can setup and install the Classroom Drop-in app from GitHub and then make it available to leaders within their organization. Once installed and configured, leaders can begin setting up drop-ins right away.

To learn more, join us for a webinar on January 12 at 8am PST. Sign up at https://aka.ms/DropInWebinar

Install and use the Classroom Drop-in app to allow school leaders, substitute instructors, evaluators, TAs, to check in on or become a temporary teacher for a class

4) Join Public Preview to get early access to the latest Teams features

Microsoft Teams Public Preview is now available to help you and your school get early access to the latest Teams features. After an IT Admin enabled policy via a policy setting, individuals in the school can set your Teams client to switch on the public preview mode and try Together mode and Large Gallery (7×7) on the web and live reactions in Teams meetings. Watch how to join in this quick tip video.

5) Use Moodle and Teams together with the mConnect app

Now with the mConnect app by Skooler, you can bring all the richness of Moodle inside Teams to organize your courses and use Teams to learn and work together. The mConnect app allows you to:

Have one workspace with access to Moodle courses, topics, assignments, and calendar in Teams

Stay organized with collaborative Learning tabs in Teams channels

Save time and be more in control with automated team and membership creation

Learn more about the mConnect app here.

6) Sign up for the live Microsoft Teams for Education event to get ready and learn the best practices for hybrid learning

Join us and get ready for hybrid learning and teaching with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams for Education experts will share common scenarios, use cases, and answer your questions live. Topics include how to use your favorite apps in Teams, driving student engagement, inclusion, and accessibility, Microsoft Teams with your LMS, and more:

Tuesday Jan 26, 8am-12pm PST – IT Pro & Leaders Wednesday Jan 27, 8am-12pm PST – Teaching & Learning

Join us and sign up at https://aka.ms/TeamsEduEvent.

This post was originally published on this site.