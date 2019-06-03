What you’ll see from Microsoft Education and our partners at ISTE 2019

For four days in June, ISTE 2019 is the place where educator-tested strategies come together with proven resources for transforming learning and teaching. It’s the place for Microsoft to connect with the brightest EdTech leaders and organizations around the world. Microsoft is once again proud to be a Mission Sponsor for the largest annual education industry conference in the US!

Pre-Conference Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) Teacher & Trainer Academies

MIE Teacher Academy – Convention Center, Room 203A

Saturday, June 22 from 8:30 AM–3:30 PM

During this one-day teacher academy, you will have the opportunity to explore tools such as Office Online, OneNote Class Notebook, Microsoft Forms and Sway, with the goal of providing your students with learning experiences beyond the walls of your classroom.

MIE Minecraft Academy – Convention Center, Room 203A

Sunday, June 23 from 8:30 AM–3:30 PM

During this one-day teacher academy, you’ll be introduced to Minecraft: Education Edition, learn to play the game and create curriculum and classroom resources you can take back to your students and continue your journey.

MIE 2-Day Trainer Academy – Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Meeting Rooms 302-304

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 8:30 AM–3:30 PM

Learn more about Microsoft’s hottest tools and resources to empower your staff and students to achieve more! Take an immersive deep dive into Microsoft Teams in Office 365, including uses for staff, Professional Learning Communities and classes.

Microsoft Keynotes: Spotlight on Solutions Sessions – Convention Center, Room 201BC

Digital Transformation in Education

Monday, June 24 from 10:30 AM–11:30 AM

Speaker: Anthony Salcito, VP WW Education, Microsoft

Digital Transformation is not simply about technology. It requires that we re-imagine the future of education and embrace a way of bringing together people, data, and processes to build deeper relationships and create more valuable experiences for today’s students. Join us to learn how.

The Emotion of Data: A Roadmap to Student-Centered Learning

Tuesday, June 25 from 1:45 PM–2:45 PM

Speaker: Barbara Holzapfel, GM WW EDU Marketing

Personalized learning helps students develop future-ready social-emotional and academic skills, but what is the best path to personalized learning at scale? Join us as representatives from Florida’s St. Lucie school district and Microsoft Education leaders share how data analytics provides the model for success. (Presentation and panel discussion.)

Conference Breakout Sessions: Convention Center, Room 203B

Monday, June 24–Wednesday, June 26

During the conference, Microsoft will deliver several 50-minute, role-specific sessions focused on the biggest trends in EdTech.

Date Time Title Primary Audience Monday, 6/24 8:00 AM Power in your pocket—three mobile apps that will empower Educator Monday, 6/24 9:00 AM Meeting the diverse needs of learners School Leader Monday, 6/24 10:00 AM Meeting the needs of Generation Z Educator Monday, 6/24 11:00 AM Going rogue with Microsoft—complete with tips and tricks Educator Monday, 6/24 12:00 PM Mixed reality: New places and spaces for learning Educator Monday, 6/24 1:00 PM Organizational management using Teams for school, IT and district leaders School Leader Monday, 6/24 2:00 PM OneNote for lesson planning, rubric design and organization Educator Monday, 6/24 3:00 PM Tucson Unified SD transformed their security with Windows 10 and Office 365 School Leader Monday, 6/24 4:00 PM Building self-awareness through immersive digital experiences Educator Monday, 6/24 5:00 PM How Microsoft Teams is transforming learning at the district-wide level School Leader Tuesday, 6/25 10:00 AM Going rogue with Microsoft—complete with tips and tricks Educator Tuesday, 6/25 11:00 AM How one teacher affected a district’s digital technology strategy School Leader Tuesday, 6/25 12:00 PM Transforming Collier County Schools with Microsoft Teams School Leader Tuesday, 6/25 1:00 PM Digital assessment with Forms Educator Tuesday, 6/25 2:00 PM Organizational management using Teams for school, IT and district leaders School Leader Tuesday, 6/25 3:00 PM Increasing accessibility and fostering inclusive classrooms ALL Tuesday, 6/25 4:00 PM OneNote Class Notebook, a teacher’s best friend Educator Tuesday, 6/25 5:00 PM Impacting student achievement by combining Microsoft Imagine Academy (MSIA) and industry certifications Educator Wednesday, 6/26 8:00 AM Use Azure VDI and multi-user Windows 10 to equitably deliver STEAM software Technology Leader Wednesday, 6/26 9:00 AM Easy school-wide data collection with Forms Educator Wednesday, 6/26 10:00 AM Going rogue with Microsoft—complete with tips and tricks Educator Wednesday, 6/26 11:00 AM Leading transformation: An administrator’s pathway to success with the education transformation framework School Leader Wednesday, 6/26 12:00 PM Organizational management using Teams for school, IT and district leaders School Leader Wednesday, 6/26 1:00 PM Microsoft accessibility tools and the special educator: a love story Educator

Hands-on Learning Lab: Convention Center, Room 203A

Monday, June 24–Wednesday, June 26

Classroom learning with 50-minute interactive sessions where you will get hands-on experience leveraging technology to work on real-world scenarios (devices will be provided).

Date Time Title Primary Audience Monday, 6/24 8:00 AM–8:50 AM How OneNote Class Notebook can personalize learning in the classroom Educator Monday, 6/24 9:00 AM–9:50 AM Helping students grow through rich feedback with Assignments and Quizzes in Teams Educator Monday, 6/24 10:00 AM–10:50 AM Create your own video with Windows 10 and share your ISTE experience Educator Monday, 6/24 11:00 AM–11:50 AM Limitless learning with Minecraft: Education Edition Educator Monday, 6/24 12:00 PM–12:50 PM Empathy in action: Build your collaborative project with Skype in the Classroom Educator Monday, 6/24 1:00 PM–1:50 PM Pixel perfect: Student ideas come alive with Minecraft: Education Edition design activities Educator Monday, 6/24 2:00 PM–2:50 PM Teams 101: Overview of Teams and how faculty, staff and students benefit Educator Monday, 6/24 3:00 PM–3:50 PM Get your collab on with Office Web Apps! Educator Monday, 6/24 4:00 PM–4:50 PM Coding with Minecraft: Education Edition Educator Monday, 6/24 5:00 PM–5:50 PM Ready to rethink your classroom tech? Microsoft Surface is changing the game Technology Leader Tuesday, 6/25 10:00 AM–10:50 AM Beginning coders can learn block-based to JavaScript with MakeCode Arcade Educator Tuesday, 6/25 11:00 AM–11:50 AM Empowering student-centered learning with Microsoft Surface School Leader Tuesday, 6/25 12:00 PM–12:50 PM App Smash with Teams: Maximizing your EdTech tools inside Teams Educator Tuesday, 6/25 1:00 PM–1:50 PM Limitless learning with Minecraft: Education Edition Educator Tuesday, 6/25 2:00 PM–2:50 PM Get your collab on with Office Web Apps! Educator Tuesday, 6/25 3:00 PM–4:50 PM Leading forward into education transformation School Leader Tuesday, 6/25 5:00 PM–5:50 PM Get hands-on with Microsoft’s Intune for Education Technology Leader Wednesday, 6/26 8:00 AM–8:50 AM How Microsoft Teams supports district-wide collaboration School Leader Wednesday, 6/26 9:00 AM–9:50 AM Limitless learning with Microsoft: Education Edition Educator Wednesday, 6/26 10:00 AM–10:50 AM Coding with Minecraft: Education Edition Educator Wednesday, 6/26 11:00 AM–11:50 AM How OneNote Class Notebook can personalize learning in the classroom Educator Wednesday, 6/26 12:00 PM–12:50 PM Improve flipped learning and communications with video Educator Wednesday, 6/26 1:00 PM–1:50 PM Global learning in the 21st century classroom with Skype, Flipgrid and OneNote Educator

Live Learning Theater: Booth 2900

Monday, June 24–Wednesday, June 26

Visit us in booth 2900 to learn more about student-centered learning tools including 20-minute spotlight sessions featuring productivity and accessibility, hands-on STEM experiences, demos, and more!

Date Time Title Primary Audience Monday, 6/24 10:00 AM–10:20 AM Communicating successfully with non-English speaking guardians and students using Microsoft Translator Educator Monday, 6/24 10:30 AM–10:50 AM Digital citizenship and SEL with Minecraft: Education Edition Educator Monday, 6/24 11:00 AM–11:20 AM What’s new with Skype in the Classroom Educator Monday, 6/24 11:30 AM–11:50 AM Microsoft Teams templates for school principals building leadership School Leader Monday, 6/24 12:00 PM–12:20 PM Start your day with Office.com Educator Monday, 6/24 12:30 PM–12:50 PM Broadcast to students and teachers at scale with Teams, Stream and Yammer Educator Monday, 6/24 1:00 PM–1:20 PM Build inclusive classrooms with Microsoft Education Educator Monday, 6/24 1:30 PM–1:50 PM Sparking 21st century learning in your classroom School Leader Monday, 6/24 2:00 PM–2:20 PM Helping students achieve workforce readiness Educator Monday, 6/24 2:30 PM–2:50 PM Expand your PLN and become an MIE Educator Monday, 6/24 3:00 PM–3:20 PM Saving time and assessing better with Microsoft Forms Educator Monday, 6/24 3:30 PM–3:50 PM Personalizing learning with the OneNote Class Notebook Educator Monday, 6/24 4:00 PM–4:20 PM Get to know Minecraft: Education Edition with Code Builder Educator Monday, 6/24 4:30 PM–4:50 PM Tucson Unified’s implementation of the MIE program for professional learning School Leader Monday, 6/24 5:00 PM–5:20 PM Shift to Windows 10 with offers and deployment best practices Technology Leader Tuesday, 6/25 10:00 AM–10:20 AM Amplifying each student’s unique voice within Teams Educator Tuesday, 6/25 10:30 AM–10:50 AM Digital citizenship and SEL with Minecraft: Education Edition Educator Tuesday, 6/25 11:00 AM–11:20 AM Empowering global voice with Flipgrid and Skype in the Classroom Educator Tuesday, 6/25 11:30 AM–11:50 AM Professional development through the all-new Microsoft Educator Center Technology Leader Tuesday, 6/25 12:00 PM–12:20 PM Develop student creative agency through the power of video Educator Tuesday, 6/25 12:30 PM–12:50 PM Empowering students and educators to increase student discourse through Microsoft Teams Educator Tuesday, 6/25 1:00 PM–1:20 PM Inclusive classroom in Teams: Managing instruction and assignments for different learning types Educator Tuesday, 6/25 1:30 PM–1:50 PM Using Microsoft tools at Google schools ALL Tuesday, 6/25 2:00 PM–2:20 PM Get to know Minecraft: Education Edition Educator Tuesday, 6/25 2:30 PM–2:50 PM Personalizing learning with the OneNote Class Notebook Educator Tuesday, 6/25 3:00 PM–3:20 PM OneNote, Open Up Resources and OER: Meeting the needs of all students Educator Tuesday, 6/25 3:30 PM–3:50 PM Saving time and assessing better with Microsoft Forms Educator Tuesday, 6/25 4:00 PM–4:20 PM The Microsoft I did not know about Educator Tuesday, 6/25 4:30 PM–4:50 PM Managing iOS devices with Intune for Education Educator Wednesday, 6/26 10:00 AM–10:20 AM Delivering personalized learning for students with devices starting at $199 Technology Leader Wednesday, 6/26 10:30 AM–10:50 AM Drive greater engagement and professional development with your faculty using Teams School Leader Wednesday, 6/26 11:00 AM–11:20 AM Personalizing learning with the OneNote Class Notebook Educator Wednesday, 6/26 11:30 AM–11:50 AM The Microsoft I did not know about Educator Wednesday, 6/26 12:00 PM–12:20 PM Cloud-connected Office 101 Educator Wednesday, 6/26 12:30 PM–12:50 PM Using Intune for Education to manage Windows devices Educator Wednesday, 6/26 1:00 PM–1:20 PM Expand your PLN and become and MIE School Leader Wednesday, 6/26 1:30 PM–1:50 PM Get to know Minecraft: Education Edition with Code Builder Educator Wednesday, 6/26 2:00 PM–2:20 PM Saving time and assessing better with Microsoft Forms Educator

Additional Microsoft Sessions

eSports for Education: Everything you wanted to know – Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Salon L*

Sunday, June 23 | Sessions at 8:30 AM–10:30 AM, 10:45 AM–12:45 PM and 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

Target Roles: Educators, Leaders

In this session, you will hear from educators who are using eSports as part of their curriculum, as part of a sports program or as part of a school club/competition. There will also be organizations that help drive eSports and you will witness a real-time eSports competition. If you’ve been curious about how eSports works and how it can enhance the educational experience, this session will give you the resources and insights you need to get started.

* Salon L is located on level 5 and can be accessed via the escalators.

MakeCode Day – Convention Center, Room 203B

Sunday, 6/23 from 9:00 AM–4:00 PM

Open to teachers, parent and students—Microsoft MakeCode is an open source platform for creating engaging computer science learning experiences that support a progression path into real-world programming. Microsoft will be bringing MakeCode to ISTE this year, so you can get hands-on and learn how to code in real time with no experience needed! As an educator, you will also see how some schools and educators are creating inclusive, engaging learning experiences with Microsoft MakeCode.

Pre-Day Partner Event – Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Salon K*

Sunday, June 23 from 10:30 AM–3:00 PM

Microsoft is focused on driving innovation to improve learning outcomes, transform classroom time and enable affordable, easy to manage technology, and is empowering its partners to do the same. In this session, you’ll hear directly from partners who are leveraging the Microsoft Education Platform to:

Transform modern classroom through turn-key solutions that streamline delivery of technology and facilitate learning.

Deliver rich, immersive content for instruction, assignments and assessment.

Enable students to unleash their creativity and develop STEAM skills.

Come learn about the latest innovations in Microsoft Education and how our partners are leveraging the Microsoft Education Platform to achieve more.

* Salon K is located on level 5 and can be accessed via the escalators.

Focus on what matters

Monday, June 24-Wednesday, June 26 starting at 9:30 AM and running until the Expo Hall closes

Target Roles: Educators, Leaders

Every half hour, join us in the Building Skills area of our booth (#2900) as we uncover how Microsoft tools help support inclusive classrooms, build 21st century skills and amplify student voice.

Partner Solution Showcase – Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Salon K*

Monday, June 24–Tuesday, June 25 from 9:30 AM–3:15 PM

Join Microsoft at our Solution Showcase sessions and hear about some of the most impactful examples of Digital Transformation in Education. These sessions are your opportunity to meet fellow practitioners and hear first-hand global experiences, trends and observations from the Microsoft Worldwide Education leadership team.

* Salon K is located on level 5 and can be accessed via the escalators.

Hack the Classroom

Tuesday, June 25 from 6:15 PM–7:30 PM

Target Roles: Educators, Leaders

Join us on Tuesday, starting at 6:15 PM, at aka.ms/hacktheclassroom

Microsoft in Education is bringing back its largest free online digital event for educators & school leaders worldwide to Hack the Classroom! Streamed live on Facebook, Hack the Classroom is devoted to the changemakers in education and the passionate innovators in student-centered learning. Join us and learn from the educators who are integrating technology in order to better connect with students, and to support them as they become active and engaged learners. These passionate educators will generously share their techniques and philosophies for creating better student outcomes during the event:

Jessica Tozzi, I Promise School (Ohio, US) shares how her school is empowering students through a focus social-emotional learning.​

Samantha Skubal, J. Sterling Morton District (Illinois, US) shows how she is providing real-world future-ready experiences through their Technology Internship Program. ​

Luis Oliveira. Middletown H.S. (Rhode Island, US) demonstrates how he is supporting autonomous learning for English Language Learners through Immersive Reader and Flipgrid​

Jen Padernal, De La Salle University Night College (Philippines) provides her top tips for engaging students through a virtual classroom in Microsoft Teams. ​

Toney Jackson, Nellie K. Parker Elementary School, (New Jersey, US) closes out the event again with another original work of poetry that will leave you inspired!​

Become a Microsoft Innovative Educator

Receive an HTC participant badge and receive 500 points on our Educator Community. Once you’ve earned 1,000 points, you become a certified Microsoft Innovative Educator!