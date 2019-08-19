Microsoft Education & Open Up Resources partner to launch top rated English Language Arts curriculum

Today we’re announcing the general availability of the Open Up Resources ELA curriculum and Microsoft Education free offering. Open Up Resources is an education nonprofit that creates high-quality, standards-aligned curriculum, and provides it for free to improve education equity. This English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum was written by EL Education, and currently spans grades K–5. Recently, EdReports.org rated this curriculum as the highest rated K–5 ELA curriculum.

Any educator can now easily sign up to use the Open Up Resources curriculum. With today’s announcement, Microsoft Education is offering this ELA curriculum through OneNote Class Notebooks. This solution is free and can be used by teachers and students on any platform and device.

Classroom-Friendly Materials Access with OneNote Class Notebooks

The Office 365 Education solution takes the EL Education K–5 Language Arts curriculum by Open Up Resources and pairs it with a free solution for content.

Organize all your class materials, including those provided by Open Up Resources, into one digital notebook with OneNote Class Notebooks. Then, create more compelling, interactive content that you can easily collaborate on with students and colleagues. Students can also use the built-in Immersive Reader to help access content. To get a sense of the solution, we put together a video for the original Math pilot demonstrating the overall concept.

OneNote Class Notebooks integrate seamlessly with common LMS and SIS platforms and now it’s easy to import any OneNote content (such as Open Up Resources!) into your Microsoft Teams Class Notebook.

Get Started today!

To help teachers and schools get up and running, we have put together Getting Started materials on the Microsoft Support site which includes instructions and support information. You can also file a Help ticket easily here.

If you or your district would like to begin using the new offering,

Go to the Open Up Resources contact page Fill in your information, and scroll down the page Request sign up instructions and check the boxes for “EL Education K–5 Language Arts” and “OneNote integration”

We look forward to your feedback on this exciting new offering for the new school year!

