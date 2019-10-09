Life in Space—STEM and NASA #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on October 15

Announcing the October 15 TweetMeet

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of humans continuously living aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration, the Microsoft Hacking STEM team (@Hacking_STEM) has partnered with NASA’s STEM on Station team @NASASTEM to design eight exciting STEM lesson plans targeted at middle and high school students. Each activity in the NASA collection focuses on the challenges that astronauts face while living in space. For example, students learn what it means to experience microgravity and to detect radiation. For instructional videos covering each lesson and background information on important NASA milestones, read the blog post “Closing the distance between the International Space Station and the Classroom,” by Microsoft Education Workshop senior director Karon Weber (@KaronWeber). All eight lesson plans are now available for free on the Microsoft Educator Center website.

The partnership between Microsoft Education and NASA was announced at the ISTE 2019 EdTech conference.

Watch the live interview by Jeff Bradbury from @TeacherCast with Matthew E. Wallace from NASA’s STEM on Station team and Karon Weber from Microsoft in which they announce the partnership:

TweetMeet on STEM and NASA starting at 10 a.m. PDT

Whether you’re a total space geek or a newcomer to the crossover between STEM and space education, our TweetMeet has something for you.

Hosted by 12 educators who are extremely passionate and highly specialized in the topic, this Twitter conversation invites you to share and learn from the best ideas, tips and resources. Our hosts will provide you with ideas on how you can bring space into your classrooms while keeping your students inspired and engaged.

With all this in mind, we welcome you to a 75-minute TweetMeet on Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Welcoming TweetMeet newcomers

Our brand-new “You can join a #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet” video was created especially for newcomers, so please share it with friends and colleagues who might be interested in joining:

Know someone who is totally new to Twitter and could use an introduction? Point them to the Twitter EDU tutorial ebook by David Truss @datruss.

TweetMeet Fan? Show it off on your Twitter profile!

Show your passion for this month’s STEM- and NASA-themed TweetMeet by uploading this month’s #MSFTEduChat Twitter Header Photo as a banner on your own Twitter profile.

Twitter Header Photos are available in many languages and time zones.

Create your own TweetMeet Friend Card

Another way to share your enthusiasm for STEM, NASA, space education and the TweetMeets in general is to create a TweetMeet Friend Card. Share your own version of this image anytime, anywhere. It will come in handy when introducing yourself at the start of a TweetMeet. Just follow the steps in the TweetMeet Friend Cards PowerPoint.

Here’s an example:

Looking back on the September TweetMeet on Minecraft in Education

We captured highlights for this TweetMeet in a new @MicrosoftEDU Twitter Moment. There’s even a comprehensive collection of 1,200 tweets in this Wakelet Collection.

Did you miss the post-TweetMeet Live Event about the latest Back-to-School update for MinecraftEdu? A recording of the presentation by Meenoo Rami is now available to watch at your convenience.

Why join the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. The TweetMeets also nurture personal-learning networks among educators from across the globe.

Check out this helpful blog post by former host James Kieft that describes why educators should consider participating in Twitter chats and how to get started.

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PDT on Twitter using the hashtags #STEM, #HackingSTEM, #SpaceEd, #NASA, #MSFTEduChat and #MicrosoftEDU (which you can always use to stay in touch with us). Be sure to double-check your own local event time. You can find the event time for 215 countries with this time zone announcer.

Our next recommendation for you is to set up a Twitter dashboard TweetDeck and add columns for these same hashtags. If you are new to TweetDeck, then check out this brief TweetDeck tutorial by Marjolein Hoekstra.

When a tweet appears that you want to respond to, press the retweet button and type your comments.

Additional tips are offered in this animated GIF that you’re most welcome to share with newcomers:

Too busy to join at event time? No problem!

From our monthly surveys we know that you may be in class at event time, busy doing other things or may even be asleep—well, no problem! All educators are welcome to join any time after the event. Simply look at the questions below and respond to these at a day and time that suit you best.

You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In such cases, be sure to include the entire question in your tweet and include the hashtag #MSFTEduChat so that everyone knows to which question in which conversation you are responding.

To better allow everyone to prepare for the event, from now on we’re providing the question timings in a text table:

PDT # #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet question timings 10:00am Welcome Please introduce yourself. Use #MSFTEduChat. 10:04 1 Why does space education matter and how does it inspire students? 10:18 2 How can we bring space into our classrooms? 10:32 3 What problem-solving opportunities does space education offer? Share stories. 10:46 4 How can newcomers get started with space education? Share tips and resources. 11:00 5 What can you do tomorrow to begin your classroom’s space journey? 11:15 Event closes Announcing the next event and Participant Survey

SuperWakelet: resources curated by this month’s hosts

Wakelet is a useful web service to bookmark, curate and annotate resources, images, tweets and other content.

We’ve invited our hosts to share their personal favorite resources and introduce their resource collections with a Flipgrid video. Find all of these resources in our new STEM and NASA SuperWakelet, live-embedded here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hosts

Meet the 12 hosts for this month’s TweetMeet! After going through weeks of preparation for this TweetMeet, they are thrilled to engage with you on their favorite topic: STEM and NASA.

Check out all the hosts, see what they are tweeting about and consider following them: https://twitter.com/TweetMeet/lists/msfteduchat-2019-10/members

List of hosts and their profiles

Adam Rummelhart @Adam_Rummelhart (Microsoft Learning Consultant, MIE Expert, ScreenBeam Expert, passionate about empowering teachers and students—Chicago IL, USA)

(Microsoft Learning Consultant, MIE Expert, ScreenBeam Expert, passionate about empowering teachers and students—Chicago IL, USA) Betty Jo Moore @bjmoore1640 (Science Teacher, Robotics and Science Olympiad Coach, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, SEEC Crew Member, Smithsonian Teacher Innovator Institute Member. Passionate about STEM and STEAM—Winston-Salem NC, USA)

(Science Teacher, Robotics and Science Olympiad Coach, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, SEEC Crew Member, Smithsonian Teacher Innovator Institute Member. Passionate about STEM and STEAM—Winston-Salem NC, USA) David Lockett @DavidJLockett (STEM Teacher @BokSTEM NASA JPL SSA, @OSIRISREx Ambassador, Teach STEM Like an Astronaut—Lake Wales FL, USA)

(STEM Teacher @BokSTEM NASA JPL SSA, @OSIRISREx Ambassador, Teach STEM Like an Astronaut—Lake Wales FL, USA) Erik Leitner @Professor_Erik (@BrowardSTEM STEM+CS Instructional Facilitator, SECME STEM Olympiad regional coordinator, robotics competition coordinator, and Code.org CSF Facilitator. Star Wars fanboy extraordinaire—Fort Lauderdale FL, USA)

(@BrowardSTEM STEM+CS Instructional Facilitator, SECME STEM Olympiad regional coordinator, robotics competition coordinator, and Code.org CSF Facilitator. Star Wars fanboy extraordinaire—Fort Lauderdale FL, USA) Jennifer Duffer @mhs_aero (Aerospace Engineering & Robotics Teacher, RV-12 Airplane Builder, SEEC Crew Member, Space Camp Alumni, and passionate about empowering all students—Montgomery TX, USA)

(Aerospace Engineering & Robotics Teacher, RV-12 Airplane Builder, SEEC Crew Member, Space Camp Alumni, and passionate about empowering all students—Montgomery TX, USA) Jennifer Ferguson @Fergeeksongirl (Educational Specialist, Professional Learning for Let’s Talk Science / STEM Consultant for Calgary Academy • SDG Goal 4 • ADHD, Autism & Asperger awareness—Cochrane, Alberta, Canada)

(Educational Specialist, Professional Learning for Let’s Talk Science / STEM Consultant for Calgary Academy • SDG Goal 4 • ADHD, Autism & Asperger awareness—Cochrane, Alberta, Canada) Jodie Guillen @TheAstroTeacher (Space Education Specialist @SpaceFoundation, Inaugural SEEC Crew Member, and Space Camp grad! Enthusiastic & passionate about changing lives one kiddo at a time!!!—Colorado Springs CO, USA)

(Space Education Specialist @SpaceFoundation, Inaugural SEEC Crew Member, and Space Camp grad! Enthusiastic & passionate about changing lives one kiddo at a time!!!—Colorado Springs CO, USA) Kellie Taylor @KellieTaylorEdD (3 rd Grade Teacher @BSDEducation, STEM Educator, 18-19 Einstein Fellow, SEEC Crew Member, MAVEN Educator Ambassador, NASA inspired—Emmett ID, USA)

(3 Grade Teacher @BSDEducation, STEM Educator, 18-19 Einstein Fellow, SEEC Crew Member, MAVEN Educator Ambassador, NASA inspired—Emmett ID, USA) Kim James @teacherkimj (Instructional Technology Specialist, Chino Valley Unified; Professional Learning Specialist, i2e; MIE Expert; passionate about student voice and creativity!—Chino Hills CA, USA)

(Instructional Technology Specialist, Chino Valley Unified; Professional Learning Specialist, i2e; MIE Expert; passionate about student voice and creativity!—Chino Hills CA, USA) Lisa Lista @LisaLista73 (8th Grade CTE Teacher/Math & Science Instructional Coach, STEAM Lab Facilitator @ Woodcrest Junior High, passionate about access/equity for all—Chino Hills CA, USA)

(8th Grade CTE Teacher/Math & Science Instructional Coach, STEAM Lab Facilitator @ Woodcrest Junior High, passionate about access/equity for all—Chino Hills CA, USA) Natasha Rachell @apsitnatasha (Former high school science teacher turned Science Digital Learning Specialist, MIEExpert, Flipgrid Certified Educator-Level 3, passionate about empowering the voices of ALL students—Atlanta GA, USA)

(Former high school science teacher turned Science Digital Learning Specialist, MIEExpert, Flipgrid Certified Educator-Level 3, passionate about empowering the voices of ALL students—Atlanta GA, USA) Valeria Rodriguez @Valeriateaches (STEM Teacher, Instructional Technologist M.Ed, SEEC Crew, RPCV, Children’s Book Author & Sketchnoter passionate about designing meaningful learning experiences—Miami FL, USA)

Next month’s event: Future-ready Skills & Computer Science

The theme of the TweetMeet on November 19 will be Future-ready Skills & Computer Science. We’re looking forward to this event and hope you’ll spread the word!

Got questions about the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @TweetMeet on Twitter if you have any questions about the TweetMeets or how to become a host at a future event.