Code with Minecraft for Computer Science Education Week

Computer Science Education Week is almost here, and we’re more excited than ever about teaching students to code with Minecraft. Schools, nonprofits, and Microsoft Stores around the world are running Hour of Code events as people of all ages learn the basics of coding. The new Minecraft Hour of Code lesson aligns with this year’s theme, Computer Science for Good. Learn how coding can help build a better world—in just one hour!

For the first time, the Minecraft Hour of Code is available for free in Minecraft: Education Edition in more than 20 languages. Students will explore coding and artificial intelligence as they protect a village from forest fires in an immersive Minecraft world. The lesson is based on a real-world example of AI used for conservation, inspired by a Microsoft AI for Earth project.

Anyone with a Windows device, Mac, or iPad can download the app and try coding in Minecraft—no license required. If you’re licensed through Office 365, you can sign in with your school account. If you haven’t had access to Minecraft: Education Edition in the past, this is a simple and fun way to give it a try!

HOW TO RUN AN HOUR OF CODE

Here are some helpful resources we’ve assembled to make sure your experience goes smoothly:

There are lots of ways you can get involved in Computer Science Education Week in addition to facilitating an Hour of Code in your classroom or community:

Visit code.org/minecraft for four free online tutorials that take place in fun Minecraft worlds.

If you’re in the United States, UK, Australia, or Canada, sign up for an Hour of Code workshop at your local Microsoft Store.

Do this free Hour of Code facilitator training on the Microsoft Educator Community platform.

CODING LESSONS & CURRICULUM

It’s important that we create opportunities for students to explore Computer Science—not only because future jobs will require these skills, but also to ensure students don’t get left behind when it comes to STEM education. Minecraft engages students of all ages in STEM, and the Code Builder tool allows learners to use block-based coding and JavaScript, then see their code come to life in-game.

Minecraft: Education Edition offers tons of resources to help teachers and students get started with computer science, from free lessons and teacher training to 50 hours of CSTA-based curriculum. Discover how you can teach coding across the curriculum and inspire students to go beyond an Hour of Code in Minecraft.

We can’t wait for a week of learning, exploration, and inspiring students to build a better world with the power of code!