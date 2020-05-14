Social-emotional learning — #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet on May 19

In this time of distance learning, many educators, students, parents, and guardians are trying to find balance while dividing their time between their jobs, families, and other obligations. How are you supporting social-emotional learning for your students during remote learning? How are you looking after your well-being, and how do you stay attuned to your students’ needs? In this conversation, we’d also like to explore the tools and strategies that help maintain emotional balance and hear about approaches that you might bring back to the classroom once you return to school.

We look forward to welcoming you to a 75-minute TweetMeet on Tuesday, May 19 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, on the topic of social-emotional learning.

We have five discussion questions lined up this month, allowing 14 minutes of discussion time each:

Pacific Time # #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet question timings 10:00am Event begins Welcome. Please introduce yourself. Use #MSFTEduChat and #TweetMeetEN or #TweetMeetXX for non-English languages. 10:04 1 Why do social-emotional skills matter so much in these circumstances? 10:18 2 How are you looking after your well-being during this time? 10:32 3 How are you overcoming social-emotional challenges? Inclusion of all students, safeguarding, expectations, stress… 10:46 4 Which strategies, resources, and communities support social-emotional learning remotely? How? 11:00 5 How will you continue to develop social-emotional learning once we return to school? 11:15 Event closes Participant survey and announcing the next event.

Even if you’re conducting a class at the time of the event, busy doing other things, or asleep—no problem! All educators are welcome to participate any time after the event. Simply look at the questions and respond to them at a day and time that suits you best.

You can also schedule your tweets in advance. In that case, be sure to include the entire question in your tweet and the hashtag #MSFTEduChat so that everyone knows how your responses align to the event questions and conversations.

SuperWakelet about social-emotional learning

We’ve invited our hosts to share and carefully annotate their favorite social-emotional learning resources. Note how each host has chosen a different angle for their Wakelet. Find all of these resources in our new SuperWakelet about social-emotional learning, live-embedded here:



Introducing our hosts

Please meet our hosts for this month’s TweetMeet.

After going through weeks of preparation for this TweetMeet, they are thrilled to engage with you on their favorite topic, social-emotional learning.

Check out their profiles, consider following them, and engage with their tweets through this month’s Twitter List.

Adam Masters (@MrAdamMasters), Computing teacher at Jumeriah English Speaking School, MSc in Educational Leadership and Management, Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) Expert, and ADE. Passionate on current best practice and technologies – Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Amy Storer (@techamys), Instructional Coach and Lead Technology Integration Mentor. MIE Expert and Skype Master Teacher. Loves using Microsoft tools to support learning – Montgomery, Texas, United States.

Ashley Stephens (@ashe333), Professional Development and Research Coordinator, MIE Expert, and Teach SDGs Ambassador. Passionate about developing digital capabilities. Let’s make learning accessible and fun for ALL – Wicklow, Ireland.

Chris Gerrard (@cgerrard02), Additional support needs educator, MIE Master Trainer. Hugely passionate about the role technology plays in empowering young people and breaking down any barriers they may face – Glasgow, Scotland.

Devon Caldwell (@india0309), Teacher of kindergarten, yoga, and future teachers. PhD candidate and aspiring researcher. MIE Fellow and OneNote fan. Passionate about travel and wellness – Kenton, Manitoba, Canada.

Gretchen Robinson (@gjrobinson), Digital Learning and Teaching Facilitator for Onslow County School District. MIE Expert and Trainer, and Flipgrid Certified Educator. I love helping teachers integrate anything Microsoft – Jacksonville, North Carolina, United States.

Ivana Kovačević (@kovacevicanavi), Serbian language and literature teacher, 2020 Global Teacher Prize top 50 finalist, 2019 National Teacher prize winner, MIE Expert, and Skype Master Teacher – Belgrade, Serbia.

Jonathan Bishop (@broadclyst), Head Teacher at Broadclyst Primary School, a Microsoft Showcase School, and CEO of Cornerstone Academy Trust. We take pride in supporting other schools in remote education – Exeter, United Kingdom.

Kamal Preet (@dpskamal), NatGeo Certified Educator, MIE Expert, Skype Master Teacher, Flipgrid Ambassador, and Minecraft Global Mentor. Passionate about eSTEAM, social-emotional learning, gamification, and global goals – Bangalore, India.

Kellie Goodall (@kellie_digital), Teacher and Digital Leader at Broughton Primary School in North Wales. MIE Expert and Trainer, Flipgrid Student Voice Ambassador, and all-round teacher geek – North Wales, United Kingdom.

Kimberly Lewis (@AkordingToKim), Teacher at West Valley Central School, Professional Development Facilitator with NYS Teachers’ Center, MIE Expert, MCE and MIE Master Trainer, Nearpod NCT3 Trainer, and Distance Learning Specialist – Holland, New York, United States.

Joe and Kristin Merrill (@themerrillsedu), First and fourth grade teachers, MIE Experts, and authors of “The InterACTIVE Class” – Naples, Florida, United States.

Marta Florkiewicz-Borkowska (@martulafb), German language teacher, educator, project coordinator, digital skills and media literacy trainer, and art therapist. 2017 Teacher of the Year and MIE Expert – Jastrzębie-Zdrój, Poland.

Matt Yeoman (@mattpy80), Assistant Headteacher at Queen’s Park High School, Fellow of the Chartered College of Teaching, and Specialist Leader in Education for Drama and Teacher Training – Chester, United Kingdom.

Rafael Pérez Hernáiz (@rafaelpeher), Primary mathematics and technology teacher, MIE Expert and Trainer. Passionate about OneNote and Surface devices – Madrid, Spain.

Runa Chatterjee (@runa_chatterjee), PGT English teacher at Ajanta Public School, MIE Expert, Adobe Ambassador, SDGs Ambassador, and Wakelet Ambassador. Passionate about Microsoft tools and Microsoft Teams – Gurgaon, India.

Scott Nunes (@MrNunesTeach), ELA teacher turned education technology coach and MIE Expert. Podcast host passionate about enhancing teacher and student voice through Flipgrid and Microsoft Teams – Modesto, California, United States.

Soad E Mizher (@sm_english), Vice Principal at Alhussan School. MIE Expert and Master Trainer, Microsoft tools specialist, and huge learning technologies enthusiast. Advancing students’ learning using the 6Cs is my passion – Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Vittoria Volterrani (@vittovolte), passionate primary school teacher, teacher trainer, ICT and active methods trainer, and eTwinning Ambassador. Since 2002 involved in social-emotional learning development – Piacenza, Italy.

Language tracks offered this month

We offer this month’s TweetMeet in 6 language tracks: English, Arabic, Italian, Polish, Serbian, and Spanish.

Want to help promote the TweetMeet?

Our PowerPoint templates provide three easy ways for you to announce the TweetMeet to your friends and followers:

Add an “I 💖 #MSFTEduChat” banner to your Twitter profile picture Create a TweetMeet Friend Card Add our TweetMeet Sticky Note 📌 to your existing Twitter header photo



Each of our templates contains the step-by-step instructions on how to create these for yourself. If you need help, just reach out to us via direct message on Twitter @TweetMeet.

Here’s an example of a TweetMeet Sticky Note 📌:



Welcoming TweetMeet newcomers

Do you know someone new to TweetMeets? Our TweetMeet starter guide Wakelet collection is created especially for newcomers, so please share it with friends and colleagues who might be interested in joining.



Why join #MSFTEduChat TweetMeets?

TweetMeets are monthly recurring Twitter conversations about themes relevant to educators, facilitated by Microsoft Education. The purpose of these events is to help professionals in education to learn from each other and inspire their students while they are preparing for their future. TweetMeets also nurture personal learning networks among educators from across the globe.

When and how can I join?

Join us Tuesday, May 19 from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM Pacific Time on Twitter using the hashtags #SEL, #MSFTEduChat, #TweetMeetEN, and #MicrosoftEDU.



Be sure to double-check your own local event time. You can find the event time for 215 countries with this time zone announcer.

Our next recommendation is to set up the Twitter dashboard TweetDeck and add columns for the hashtags and for your favorite hosts. When a tweet appears that you want to respond to, press the retweet button and type your comments. Additional tips are offered in this animated GIF that you’re welcome to share with newcomers:



Got questions about the #MSFTEduChat TweetMeet?

Please connect with TweetMeet organizer Marjolein Hoekstra @TweetMeet on Twitter if you have any questions about the event or about what it takes to be a host on a future event.