Announcing the 2020-2021 Microsoft Showcase Schools

By Anthony Salcito, VP, Education Posted on September 8, 2020 at 9:00 am
Today, we celebrate the accomplishments of the inspiring leaders of 325 education institutions from 58 countries around the world, whose vision and perseverance are empowering their students to achieve more. These schools represent the returning cohort of Microsoft Showcase Schools and we are thrilled to welcome their continued participation in the program.

The diverse members of our Showcase School Program are distinguished by their commitment to school-wide transformation, and they have leveraged Microsoft’s Education Transformation Framework to drive a culture of learning, innovation, and continuous improvement. Their hard work is reflected in improved learning outcomes for their students and an increased focus on future-ready skills. Additionally, their dedication to education transformation has allowed these schools to effectively manage the transition to remote and hybrid learning scenarios during the current COVID-19 crisis.  

Community support and engagement is critical during these challenging times. Viewed as experts, many Showcase Schools were approached by their departments or ministries of education to provide guidance to other schools in their respective countries as they moved to remote learning. Prime examples of the Showcase Schools’ global impact include:

  • Dhour Shweir Public Secondary School, Lebanon assisted their Ministry of Education with adoption of Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 at scale across the nation.
  • Notre Dame School, Dominican Republic led a committee to help the new Minister of Education with plans to support all schools in the country in transitioning to and mastering remote learning.
  • Broadclyst Community Primary School, Ribblesdale High School, and Danesfield School, England were named “Demonstrator Schools” and joined a consortium of schools across England that are considered leaders in the use of technology in education. They offer guidance and coaching to help other schools and colleges make the best use of technology and provide remote learning for students.
  • GEMS Wellington Academy, UAE; GOAL Academy, US; Steyn City School, South Africa; Gateway Colleges, Sri Lanka; Izmir Istek Foundations Schools, Turkey; Vizyon College, Turkey; Mandoulides School, Greece; Lyceum 28, Russia; High School #1517, Russia; The Junior and Senior School, Cyprus; Escola Bosque, Brazil; Wilburton Elementary, US; Dhour Shweir Public Secondary School, Lebanon; and The Corner Academy Trust, UK shared their knowledge and experience through a series of free webinars that are available on demand now.

As many institutions head back to start a new academic year in the coming weeks, Microsoft Showcase Schools will continue to share their expertise and help others navigate the challenges of the “new normal.”

The global Showcase Schools community comes together as a group to tackle challenges, celebrate successes, share learnings, and try new solutions in a vibrant online community through Microsoft Teams. As Showcase Schools continue their education transformation journey, they are supported by Microsoft, their partners, and each other through capacity building, transformation guidance, peer learning, amplification opportunities, and early access to research and solutions.

Thank you Microsoft Showcase School leaders and educators for all the work you do to drive education transformation, one school at a time.

This year, Microsoft opened an Incubator Path for schools interested in starting the education transformation journey to becoming a Showcase School. We already have over 300 schools participating in the new Incubator Path, and we would like to invite new schools to join us in our mission to enable every student on the planet to achieve more. Learn how to join the Incubator Path of the Showcase School program and explore our resources below:

All Showcase Schools 2020-2021

Country

City

School

Argentina

Ciudad Autonoma

Instituto Central de Capacitación

Australia

Brisbane

All Hallows’ School

Australia

Carrara

Emmanuel College

Australia

Dallas

Dallas Brooks Community Primary School

Australia

Novar Gardens

Immanuel College

Australia

The Ponds

John Palmer PS

Austria

Klagenfurt

HAK1 International Klagenfurt

Austria

Stockerau

Informatik-Mittelschule Stockerau

Austria

Wien

BAfEP De La Salle

Austria

Zwettl

Private NMS Zwettl

Belgium

Gent

Sint-Lievenscollege

Belgium

Halle

GO! technisch atheneum Halle

Belgium

Waregem

VTI-Waregem

Brazil

Belo Horizonte

Sic – Colégios Santo Agostinh

Brazil

Criciúma

Colégio Marista Criciúma

Brazil

Curitiba, Parana, Brasil

Colégio Sesi Internacional

Brazil

Juazeiro Do Norte

Colégio Paraíso

Brazil

Londrina

Colégio SESI Internacional de Londrina

Brazil

Ribeirão Preto

Colégio Marista Champagnat

Brazil

São José Dos Campos

Colégio Poliedro São José dos Campos

Brazil

São Paulo

Colégio Bandeirantes

Brazil

São Paulo

Escola Bosque

Brazil

São Paulo

Escola Lourenço Castanho

Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan

Chung Hwa Middle School

Canada

Oakville

Gaetan Gervais

Canada

Perth

St. John Catholic High School

Canada

Waterdown

St. Thomas the Apostle CES

Canada

Winnipeg

École Henri-Bergeron

China

Beijing

Beijing Huijia Private School

China

Shanghai

Shanghai Fu Shang Zheng Da Foreign Language Primary School

Colombia

Cali

Colegio Aleman Cali

Costa Rica

Cartago

Anglo American School

Croatia

Popovača

Primary school Popovaca

Cyprus

Nicosia

The Grammar School Nicosia

Cyprus

Nicosia

The Junior and Senior School

Czechia

České Budějovice

Gymnázium, České Budějovice, Česká 64

Czechia

Kladno

Základní škola a Mateřská škola Chýně, Praha – západ

Czechia

Klatovy

Střední škola zemědělská a potravinářská Klatovy

Czechia

Olomouc

Základní škola a Mateřská škola Olomouc, Nedvědova 17, příspěvková organizace

Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo

Notre Dame School

Ecuador

Guayaquil

Academia Naval Almirante Illingworth

Ecuador

Pichincha

Unidad Educativa Tomas Moro

Ecuador

Quito

T.W. Anderson

Egypt

Alexandria

Alexandria International School

El Salvador

San Salvador

Colegio Highlands San Salvador

Finland

Espoo

Viherlaakso

Finland

Kokkola

Torkinmäki School

Finland

Yli-Ii

Yli-Ii Comprehensive School

France

Cesson Sevigne

Lycee Ozanam

France

Dijon

DIIAGE

France

Les Herbiers

Jean XXIII

France

Paris

Lycée Maurice Ravel

France

Strasbourg

Collège épiscopal Saint Etienne

Germany

55435 Gau-Algesheim

Christian Erbach Realschule plus Gau-Algesheim

Germany

Berlin

Berlin Cosmopolitan School

Germany

Berlin

Martin-Buber-Oberschule

Germany

Brakel

Berufskolleg Kreis Höxter

Germany

Bremen

Europaschule Schulzentrum SII Utbremen

Germany

Cologne

Erich-Gutenberg-Berufskolleg

Germany

Erlangen

Staatliche Berufsschule Erlangen

Germany

Hamburg

Berufliche Schule ITECH Elbinsel Wilhelmsburg

Germany

Minden

Freiherr-vom-Stein Berufskolleg

Germany

Neubeuern

Schloss Neubeuern – Internatsschule für Mädchen und Jungen

Greece

Athens

Avgoulea- Linardatou Private School

Greece

Maroussi

Doukas School

Greece

Thessaloniki

Mandoulides Schools

Guatemala

Guatemala

Academia y Centro de Aprendizaje de Tecnología Juan Aparicio

Guatemala

Guatemala

Colegio Católico San Pablo

Guatemala

Retalhuleu

Colegio Centroamericano

Hong Kong SAR

Hong Kong

HKSKH Bishop Hall Secondary School

Hong Kong SAR

Hong Kong

Pak Kau College

Hong Kong SAR

Hong Kong

The Education University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Primary School

Hong Kong SAR

Tko

HKCCCU Logos Academy

Hungary

Miskolc

Lévay József Református Gimnázium és Diákotthon

India

Ahmedabad

Udgam School For Children

India

Aligarh

The Blossoms School

India

Bhopal

The Sanskaar Valley School

India

Bhubaneswar

SAI International School

India

Chengalpet

Mahindra World School

India

Dehradun

Welham Boys School

India

Delhi

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar

India

Delhi

Mount Abu Public School

India

Delhi

Venkateshwar Global School

India

Delhi

Vikas Bharati Public School

India

Ferozepur City

Dass And Brown World School

India

Ghaziabad

Delhi Public School Ghaziabad

India

Ghaziabad

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School

India

Ghaziabad

Uttam School For Girls

India

Gurgaon

Ajanta Public School

India

Gurgaon

DPS International

India

Gurgaon

Pathways World School

India

Gurgaon

Ridge Valley School

India

Gurgaon

Suncity School

India

Haryana

Scholars Global School

India

Hosur

Litera Valley Zee School, Hosur

India

Hosur

The Ashok Leyland School

India

Hosur

The Titan School

India

Kolkata

Indus Valley World School

India

Kolkata

The Heritage School

India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow

India

Ludhiana

DCM Presidency School, Ludhiana

India

Ludhiana

Sat Paul Mittal School

India

Mayur Vihar, Phase-1

Ahlcon International School

India

NCR Delhi

Pathways School Gurgaon

India

New Delhi

Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram

India

New Delhi

Bluebells School International

India

New Delhi

Gyan Mandir Public School

India

New Delhi

Indraprastha International School, Sec-10

India

New Delhi

M L Khanna Dav Public School

India

New Delhi

Ramjas School

India

New Delhi

St. Mary’s School

India

New Delhi

Venkateshwar International School

India

Noida

Genesis global school

India

Noida

Pathways School Noida

India

North West 09-Delhi

Bal Bharati Public School

India

Panipat

Delhi Public School Panipat City

India

Parwanoo

Eicher School Parwanoo

India

Phagwara

Kamla Nehru Public School

India

Pune

Anisha Global School, Undri Pune

India

Pune

Anisha Global School,Marunji,Pune

India

SBS Nagar

Rayat International School

India

Varanasi

Sunbeam School lahartara Varanasi Uttar pradesh

India

Varanasi

Sunbeam School,Varuna

Indonesia

Kota Tangerang Selatan

SMP-SMA Insan Cendekia Madani

Ireland

Bandon

St. Brogan’s College

Ireland

Claregalway

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Claregalway College)

Ireland

County Galway

St. Augustine’s National School Clontuskert

Ireland

Derry

St Mary’s College

Ireland

Kinsale

Kinsale Community School

Ireland

Omagh

Christian Brothers Grammar School Omagh

Ireland

Saintfield

Millennium Integrated Primary School

Italy

Brescia

I.I.S. Benedetto Castelli

Japan

Kyoto

Ritsumeikan Primary School

Kazakhstan

Astana

Miras International School, Astana

Kenya

Mombasa

Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa

Kenya

Nairobi

Crawford International School-Nairobi

Kuwait

Hawalli

American Creativity Academy

Lebanon

Beirut

Makassed Ali Bin Abi Taleb College

Lebanon

Beirut

Omar Bin Khattab

Lebanon

Dhour Shweir

Dhour Shweir Public Secondary School

Lithuania

Kaunas

Kaunas Jonas and Petras Vileisiai school

Lithuania

Kursenai

Kuršėnai L. Ivinskis Gymnasium

Malaysia

Butterworth, Pulau Pinang

SK Taman Senangan

Malaysia

Iskandar Puteri

Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Bukit Indah

Malaysia

Kelantan

SMK Kubang Kerian

Malaysia

Kuala Perlis

SMK Kuala Perlis

Malaysia

Melaka

SK Bandar Hilir

Netherlands

Breda

De Nassau

Netherlands

Deventer

Kindcentrum Rivierenwijk

Netherlands

Etten-Leur

Katholieke Scholengemeenschap Etten-Leur

Netherlands

Putten

OBS De Korenbloem

Netherlands

Wezep

ODS De Wereldweide

Netherlands

Zwijndrecht

OBS De Dolfijn

New Zealand

Auckland

Baradene College

New Zealand

Auckland

Botany Downs Secondary College

New Zealand

Auckland

Freemans Bay School

New Zealand

Auckland

Opaheke School

New Zealand

Masterton

Rathkeale College

New Zealand

Methven

Methven Primary School

New Zealand

Napier

Napier Boys’ High School

New Zealand

Nelson

Nayland College

New Zealand

Nelson

Nelson College

New Zealand

Nelson

Richmond Primary School

Nigeria

Lagos

Corona School Lekki

Norway

Stavanger

Godalen videregående skole

Pakistan

Isalamabad

The Millennium Education

Pakistan

Islamabad

Roots International Schools

Peru

Arequipa

Institución Educativa Privada San José de Arequipa

Philippines

Batangas City

Lyceum of the Philippines University – Batangas

Philippines

Cagayan De Oro

Xavier University, Ateneo de Cagayan

Philippines

General Trias City, Cavite

De La Salle University – Dasmarinas

Philippines

Makati

Asia Pacific College

Philippines

Manila

Lyceum of the Philippines University- Manila

Philippines

Manila

National University

Philippines

Muntinlupa City

De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

Poland

Gdynia

ZSO 8 Gdynia

Poland

Gniezno

Szkoła Podstawowa nr 12 im. prof. Adama Wodziczki w Gnieźnie

Poland

Józefów

Strumienie Szkoła Podstawowa Stowarzyszenia Sternik

Poland

Nowy Tomyśl

Szkoła Podstawowa nr 3 im. Feliksa Szołdrskiego w Nowym Tomyślu

Poland

Olsztyn

Stowarzyszenie Edukacyjne “Młodzież Przyszłością Regionu” Olsztyn, Poland

Poland

Radom

Zespół Szkół Technicznych im. Tadeusza Kościuszki w Radomiu

Poland

Słupsk

II Liceum Ogólnokształcące z Oddziałami Dwujęzycznymi im. Adama Mickiewicza w Słupsku

Poland

Ząbki

Szkoła Podstawowa Nr 3 im. Małego Powstańca w Ząbkach

Portugal

Argoncilhe, Santa Maria Da Feira

escolaglobal

Portugal

Freixo

Agrupamento de Escolas de Freixo

Portugal

Paredes De Coura

EPRAMI

Puerto Rico

Arroyo

Escuela José Horacio Cora

Puerto Rico

San Juan

Escuela Del Deporte De San Juan

Puerto Rico

San Juan

Escuela Especializada en Matemáticas, Ciencias y Tecnología de San Juan

Qatar

Ain Khaled

Al Maha Academy for Boys

Qatar

Al Doha

Maymouna primary school for girls

Qatar

Doha

Al Maha Academy for girls

Qatar

Doha

Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

Qatar

Doha

SEK International School Qatar

Russia

Chelyabinsk

School 116 of Chelyabinsk

Russia

Ekaterinburg

School 184 “New School”

Russia

Kazan

IT-Lyceum of Kazan Federal University

Russia

Kirov

MAOU “Licey #28”

Russia

Moscow

High School 1517

Russia

Moscow

High School Tsaritsyno 548

Russia

Moscow

School 1552

Russia

Moscow

School Ped-Ps, Moscow

Russia

Pervouralsk

MAOU “Licey #21”

Slovakia

Bratislava

Hotelova akademia/Hotel Academy

Slovakia

Kechnec

Súkromná základná škola, Kechnec 13

Slovakia

Malacky

Gymnazium Malacky

South Africa

Cape Town

Christel House South Africa

South Africa

Johannesburg

Brescia House School

South Africa

Johannesburg

Steyn City School

South Africa

Pretoria

Jacaranda College & Pre-Primary

Spain

Aguilar De Campoo, Palencia

Colegio San Gregorio Ntra Sra de la Compasión

Spain

Barcelona

Monlau Centre d’Estudis

Spain

Madrid

Colegio El Valle

Spain

Madrid

Colegio Internacional SEK Santa Isabel

Spain

Málaga

Colegio Marista de Málaga

Spain

Poio

SEK International School Atlántico

Spain

Tomelloso

FEC Santo Tomás de Aquino La Milagrosa

Spain

Urb. Almerimar, El Ejido

SEK International School Alboran

Spain

Valencia

Grupo Sorolla Educación

Spain

Valladolid

Colegio Sagrada Familia

Spain

Valladolid

Colegio San Agustin

Sri Lanka

Colombo

Gateway College

Switzerland

Hünenberg

Schulen Hünenberg

Thailand

Pattani

Ban Tanyongdalor School

Turkey

Istanbul

Başakşehir Vizyon Koleji

Turkey

İzmir

Izmir Istek Okulları

Turkey

İzmir

Özel Çakabey Okulları

Ukraine

Kherson

Kherson Gymnasium # 1

Ukraine

Zalishchyky

Zalishchyky State Gimnasia

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi

Diyafah International School LLC

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

Cambridge International School

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

Dubai International Academy

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

Raffles International School

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

The Kindergarten Starters

United Arab Emirates

Dubai

The Westminster School

United Arab Emirates

Sharjah

Al Shefaa Bint Abdullah Secondary School

United Arab Emirates

Sharjah

Emirates National Schools-Sharjah Campus

United Kingdom

Berkeley

SGS Berkeley Green UTC

United Kingdom

Berkshire

Wellington College

United Kingdom

Bootle

Hugh Baird College

United Kingdom

Bridgwater

Chilton Trinity School

United Kingdom

Brynnau Rhondda Cynon Taff

Brynnau Primary

United Kingdom

Cardiff

Cardiff and Vale College

United Kingdom

Chippenham

Hardenhuish School

United Kingdom

Clitheroe

Ribblesdale High School

United Kingdom

Cold Ash

Downe House School

United Kingdom

Denbigh

Myddelton College

United Kingdom

Derby

Derby College

United Kingdom

Derby

Repton School

United Kingdom

Exeter

Cornerstone Academy Trust

United Kingdom

Exeter

Exeter College

United Kingdom

Falkirk

St Mungo’s RC High School

United Kingdom

Ferndale

Darran Park Primary School

United Kingdom

Fife

Queen Anne High School,

United Kingdom

Filton

SGS College

United Kingdom

Glasgow

Glasgow Kelvin College

United Kingdom

Grimsby

The Grimsby Institute

United Kingdom

Huddersfield

Kirklees College

United Kingdom

Lincolnshire

Skegness Infant Academy

United Kingdom

London

City of Westminster College

United Kingdom

London

Dulwich College

United Kingdom

London

Eltham College

United Kingdom

London

La Sainte Union Catholic School

United Kingdom

London

Wimbledon High School

United Kingdom

Manchester

Trafford College Group

United Kingdom

Marlow

Danesfield School

United Kingdom

Milton Keynes

Denbigh School

United Kingdom

Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes College

United Kingdom

Northampton

Simon de Senlis Primary School

United Kingdom

Paisley

West College Scotland

United Kingdom

Peterborough

Bishop Creighton Academy

United Kingdom

Peterborough

Newark Hill Academy

United Kingdom

Port Tablot

Ysgol Bae Baglan

United Kingdom

Reading

Queen Anne’s School

United Kingdom

Reading

UTC Reading

United Kingdom

Redditch

Heart of Worcestershire College

United Kingdom

Risca

Risca Community Comprehensive School

United Kingdom

Settle

Giggleswick School

United Kingdom

Skegness

Skegness Junior Academy

United Kingdom

Smethwick

Shireland Collegiate Academy

United Kingdom

Treorchy

Treorchy Comprehensive School

United Kingdom

Twickenham

Richmond Upon Thames College

United Kingdom

Upper Largo

Kirkton of Largo Primary School

United Kingdom

Weston-Super-Mare

Weston College

United Kingdom

Woodbridge

Framlingham College

United States

Abington

Abington Middle School

United States

Bellevue

International School, Bellevue School District

United States

Bellevue

Wilburton Elementary School/Bellevue School District

United States

Brooklyn

Abraham Lincoln High School

United States

Casper

St. Anthony Tri-Parish School

United States

Catonsville

Mount de Sales Academy

United States

Cicero

J. Sterling Morton High School District 201

United States

Dallas

Ursuline Academy of Dallas

United States

Easthampton

Williston Northampton School

United States

Elizabeth

Elizabeth Board of Education

United States

Fairburn

Bear Creek Middle School

United States

Farmington

Canyon Creek Elementary

United States

Fontana

Southridge Tech Middle School

United States

Greeneville

Greeneville Middle School/Greeneville City Schools

United States

Jacksonville

Andrew Jackson High School

United States

Kaysville

Kay’s Creek Elementary

United States

Lake Forest

Lake Forest Country Day School

United States

Medina

St. Thomas School

United States

Miami

Westminster Christian School

United States

Mobile

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

United States

Ontario

Woodcrest Junior High School

United States

Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Lakes Elementary

United States

Phoenix

Ombudsman Charter East

United States

Pontiac

Notre Dame Preparatory School and Marist Academy

United States

Pueblo

GOAL Academy

United States

Rancho Santa Margarita

Santa Margarita Catholic High School

United States

Redmond

Nikola Tesla STEM High School

United States

Renton

Renton Prep

United States

Sarasota

Booker Middle School

United States

Seattle

O’Dea High School

United States

Shelbyville

Cornerstone Christian Academy

United States

Springfield

Liberty Elementary School

United States

Tacoma

Gray Middle School / Tacoma Public Schools

United States

Tampa

Cannella Elementary

United States

Tampa

Turner/Bartels K-8

United States

Titusville

Park Avenue Christian Academy

United States

Wheaton

St. Francis High School

United States

Woodbridge

Kyle R. Wilson Elementary

United States

Woodland Hills

El Camino Real Charter High School

