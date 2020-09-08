Announcing the 2020-2021 Microsoft Showcase Schools
Today, we celebrate the accomplishments of the inspiring leaders of 325 education institutions from 58 countries around the world, whose vision and perseverance are empowering their students to achieve more. These schools represent the returning cohort of Microsoft Showcase Schools and we are thrilled to welcome their continued participation in the program.
The diverse members of our Showcase School Program are distinguished by their commitment to school-wide transformation, and they have leveraged Microsoft’s Education Transformation Framework to drive a culture of learning, innovation, and continuous improvement. Their hard work is reflected in improved learning outcomes for their students and an increased focus on future-ready skills. Additionally, their dedication to education transformation has allowed these schools to effectively manage the transition to remote and hybrid learning scenarios during the current COVID-19 crisis.
Community support and engagement is critical during these challenging times. Viewed as experts, many Showcase Schools were approached by their departments or ministries of education to provide guidance to other schools in their respective countries as they moved to remote learning. Prime examples of the Showcase Schools’ global impact include:
- Dhour Shweir Public Secondary School, Lebanon assisted their Ministry of Education with adoption of Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 at scale across the nation.
- Notre Dame School, Dominican Republic led a committee to help the new Minister of Education with plans to support all schools in the country in transitioning to and mastering remote learning.
- Broadclyst Community Primary School, Ribblesdale High School, and Danesfield School, England were named “Demonstrator Schools” and joined a consortium of schools across England that are considered leaders in the use of technology in education. They offer guidance and coaching to help other schools and colleges make the best use of technology and provide remote learning for students.
- GEMS Wellington Academy, UAE; GOAL Academy, US; Steyn City School, South Africa; Gateway Colleges, Sri Lanka; Izmir Istek Foundations Schools, Turkey; Vizyon College, Turkey; Mandoulides School, Greece; Lyceum 28, Russia; High School #1517, Russia; The Junior and Senior School, Cyprus; Escola Bosque, Brazil; Wilburton Elementary, US; Dhour Shweir Public Secondary School, Lebanon; and The Corner Academy Trust, UK shared their knowledge and experience through a series of free webinars that are available on demand now.
As many institutions head back to start a new academic year in the coming weeks, Microsoft Showcase Schools will continue to share their expertise and help others navigate the challenges of the “new normal.”
The global Showcase Schools community comes together as a group to tackle challenges, celebrate successes, share learnings, and try new solutions in a vibrant online community through Microsoft Teams. As Showcase Schools continue their education transformation journey, they are supported by Microsoft, their partners, and each other through capacity building, transformation guidance, peer learning, amplification opportunities, and early access to research and solutions.
Thank you Microsoft Showcase School leaders and educators for all the work you do to drive education transformation, one school at a time.
This year, Microsoft opened an Incubator Path for schools interested in starting the education transformation journey to becoming a Showcase School. We already have over 300 schools participating in the new Incubator Path, and we would like to invite new schools to join us in our mission to enable every student on the planet to achieve more. Learn how to join the Incubator Path of the Showcase School program and explore our resources below:
- Learn more about the Showcase School Program.
- Get started with the Education Transformation Framework.
- For questions or comments regarding the Showcase School program, contact us.
- View all schools in the Incubator Path of the Showcase School Program.
All Showcase Schools 2020-2021
|
Country
|
City
|
School
|
Argentina
|
Ciudad Autonoma
|
Instituto Central de Capacitación
|
Australia
|
Brisbane
|
All Hallows’ School
|
Australia
|
Carrara
|
Emmanuel College
|
Australia
|
Dallas
|
Dallas Brooks Community Primary School
|
Australia
|
Novar Gardens
|
Immanuel College
|
Australia
|
The Ponds
|
John Palmer PS
|
Austria
|
Klagenfurt
|
HAK1 International Klagenfurt
|
Austria
|
Stockerau
|
Informatik-Mittelschule Stockerau
|
Austria
|
Wien
|
BAfEP De La Salle
|
Austria
|
Zwettl
|
Private NMS Zwettl
|
Belgium
|
Gent
|
Sint-Lievenscollege
|
Belgium
|
Halle
|
GO! technisch atheneum Halle
|
Belgium
|
Waregem
|
VTI-Waregem
|
Brazil
|
Belo Horizonte
|
Sic – Colégios Santo Agostinh
|
Brazil
|
Criciúma
|
Colégio Marista Criciúma
|
Brazil
|
Curitiba, Parana, Brasil
|
Colégio Sesi Internacional
|
Brazil
|
Juazeiro Do Norte
|
Colégio Paraíso
|
Brazil
|
Londrina
|
Colégio SESI Internacional de Londrina
|
Brazil
|
Ribeirão Preto
|
Colégio Marista Champagnat
|
Brazil
|
São José Dos Campos
|
Colégio Poliedro São José dos Campos
|
Brazil
|
São Paulo
|
Colégio Bandeirantes
|
Brazil
|
São Paulo
|
Escola Bosque
|
Brazil
|
São Paulo
|
Escola Lourenço Castanho
|
Brunei
|
Bandar Seri Begawan
|
Chung Hwa Middle School
|
Canada
|
Oakville
|
Gaetan Gervais
|
Canada
|
Perth
|
St. John Catholic High School
|
Canada
|
Waterdown
|
St. Thomas the Apostle CES
|
Canada
|
Winnipeg
|
École Henri-Bergeron
|
China
|
Beijing
|
Beijing Huijia Private School
|
China
|
Shanghai
|
Shanghai Fu Shang Zheng Da Foreign Language Primary School
|
Colombia
|
Cali
|
Colegio Aleman Cali
|
Costa Rica
|
Cartago
|
Anglo American School
|
Croatia
|
Popovača
|
Primary school Popovaca
|
Cyprus
|
Nicosia
|
The Grammar School Nicosia
|
Cyprus
|
Nicosia
|
The Junior and Senior School
|
Czechia
|
České Budějovice
|
Gymnázium, České Budějovice, Česká 64
|
Czechia
|
Kladno
|
Základní škola a Mateřská škola Chýně, Praha – západ
|
Czechia
|
Klatovy
|
Střední škola zemědělská a potravinářská Klatovy
|
Czechia
|
Olomouc
|
Základní škola a Mateřská škola Olomouc, Nedvědova 17, příspěvková organizace
|
Dominican Republic
|
Santo Domingo
|
Notre Dame School
|
Ecuador
|
Guayaquil
|
Academia Naval Almirante Illingworth
|
Ecuador
|
Pichincha
|
Unidad Educativa Tomas Moro
|
Ecuador
|
Quito
|
T.W. Anderson
|
Egypt
|
Alexandria
|
Alexandria International School
|
El Salvador
|
San Salvador
|
Colegio Highlands San Salvador
|
Finland
|
Espoo
|
Viherlaakso
|
Finland
|
Kokkola
|
Torkinmäki School
|
Finland
|
Yli-Ii
|
Yli-Ii Comprehensive School
|
France
|
Cesson Sevigne
|
Lycee Ozanam
|
France
|
Dijon
|
DIIAGE
|
France
|
Les Herbiers
|
Jean XXIII
|
France
|
Paris
|
Lycée Maurice Ravel
|
France
|
Strasbourg
|
Collège épiscopal Saint Etienne
|
Germany
|
55435 Gau-Algesheim
|
Christian Erbach Realschule plus Gau-Algesheim
|
Germany
|
Berlin
|
Berlin Cosmopolitan School
|
Germany
|
Berlin
|
Martin-Buber-Oberschule
|
Germany
|
Brakel
|
Berufskolleg Kreis Höxter
|
Germany
|
Bremen
|
Europaschule Schulzentrum SII Utbremen
|
Germany
|
Cologne
|
Erich-Gutenberg-Berufskolleg
|
Germany
|
Erlangen
|
Staatliche Berufsschule Erlangen
|
Germany
|
Hamburg
|
Berufliche Schule ITECH Elbinsel Wilhelmsburg
|
Germany
|
Minden
|
Freiherr-vom-Stein Berufskolleg
|
Germany
|
Neubeuern
|
Schloss Neubeuern – Internatsschule für Mädchen und Jungen
|
Greece
|
Athens
|
Avgoulea- Linardatou Private School
|
Greece
|
Maroussi
|
Doukas School
|
Greece
|
Thessaloniki
|
Mandoulides Schools
|
Guatemala
|
Guatemala
|
Academia y Centro de Aprendizaje de Tecnología Juan Aparicio
|
Guatemala
|
Guatemala
|
Colegio Católico San Pablo
|
Guatemala
|
Retalhuleu
|
Colegio Centroamericano
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Hong Kong
|
HKSKH Bishop Hall Secondary School
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Hong Kong
|
Pak Kau College
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Hong Kong
|
The Education University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Primary School
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Tko
|
HKCCCU Logos Academy
|
Hungary
|
Miskolc
|
Lévay József Református Gimnázium és Diákotthon
|
India
|
Ahmedabad
|
Udgam School For Children
|
India
|
Aligarh
|
The Blossoms School
|
India
|
Bhopal
|
The Sanskaar Valley School
|
India
|
Bhubaneswar
|
SAI International School
|
India
|
Chengalpet
|
Mahindra World School
|
India
|
Dehradun
|
Welham Boys School
|
India
|
Delhi
|
ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar
|
India
|
Delhi
|
Mount Abu Public School
|
India
|
Delhi
|
Venkateshwar Global School
|
India
|
Delhi
|
Vikas Bharati Public School
|
India
|
Ferozepur City
|
Dass And Brown World School
|
India
|
Ghaziabad
|
Delhi Public School Ghaziabad
|
India
|
Ghaziabad
|
Seth Anandram Jaipuria School
|
India
|
Ghaziabad
|
Uttam School For Girls
|
India
|
Gurgaon
|
Ajanta Public School
|
India
|
Gurgaon
|
DPS International
|
India
|
Gurgaon
|
Pathways World School
|
India
|
Gurgaon
|
Ridge Valley School
|
India
|
Gurgaon
|
Suncity School
|
India
|
Haryana
|
Scholars Global School
|
India
|
Hosur
|
Litera Valley Zee School, Hosur
|
India
|
Hosur
|
The Ashok Leyland School
|
India
|
Hosur
|
The Titan School
|
India
|
Kolkata
|
Indus Valley World School
|
India
|
Kolkata
|
The Heritage School
|
India
|
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
|
Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow
|
India
|
Ludhiana
|
DCM Presidency School, Ludhiana
|
India
|
Ludhiana
|
Sat Paul Mittal School
|
India
|
Mayur Vihar, Phase-1
|
Ahlcon International School
|
India
|
NCR Delhi
|
Pathways School Gurgaon
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
Bluebells School International
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
Gyan Mandir Public School
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
Indraprastha International School, Sec-10
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
M L Khanna Dav Public School
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
Ramjas School
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
St. Mary’s School
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
Venkateshwar International School
|
India
|
Noida
|
Genesis global school
|
India
|
Noida
|
Pathways School Noida
|
India
|
North West 09-Delhi
|
Bal Bharati Public School
|
India
|
Panipat
|
Delhi Public School Panipat City
|
India
|
Parwanoo
|
Eicher School Parwanoo
|
India
|
Phagwara
|
Kamla Nehru Public School
|
India
|
Pune
|
Anisha Global School, Undri Pune
|
India
|
Pune
|
Anisha Global School,Marunji,Pune
|
India
|
SBS Nagar
|
Rayat International School
|
India
|
Varanasi
|
Sunbeam School lahartara Varanasi Uttar pradesh
|
India
|
Varanasi
|
Sunbeam School,Varuna
|
Indonesia
|
Kota Tangerang Selatan
|
SMP-SMA Insan Cendekia Madani
|
Ireland
|
Bandon
|
St. Brogan’s College
|
Ireland
|
Claregalway
|
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Claregalway College)
|
Ireland
|
County Galway
|
St. Augustine’s National School Clontuskert
|
Ireland
|
Derry
|
St Mary’s College
|
Ireland
|
Kinsale
|
Kinsale Community School
|
Ireland
|
Omagh
|
Christian Brothers Grammar School Omagh
|
Ireland
|
Saintfield
|
Millennium Integrated Primary School
|
Italy
|
Brescia
|
I.I.S. Benedetto Castelli
|
Japan
|
Kyoto
|
Ritsumeikan Primary School
|
Kazakhstan
|
Astana
|
Miras International School, Astana
|
Kenya
|
Mombasa
|
Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa
|
Kenya
|
Nairobi
|
Crawford International School-Nairobi
|
Kuwait
|
Hawalli
|
American Creativity Academy
|
Lebanon
|
Beirut
|
Makassed Ali Bin Abi Taleb College
|
Lebanon
|
Beirut
|
Omar Bin Khattab
|
Lebanon
|
Dhour Shweir
|
Dhour Shweir Public Secondary School
|
Lithuania
|
Kaunas
|
Kaunas Jonas and Petras Vileisiai school
|
Lithuania
|
Kursenai
|
Kuršėnai L. Ivinskis Gymnasium
|
Malaysia
|
Butterworth, Pulau Pinang
|
SK Taman Senangan
|
Malaysia
|
Iskandar Puteri
|
Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Bukit Indah
|
Malaysia
|
Kelantan
|
SMK Kubang Kerian
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Perlis
|
SMK Kuala Perlis
|
Malaysia
|
Melaka
|
SK Bandar Hilir
|
Netherlands
|
Breda
|
De Nassau
|
Netherlands
|
Deventer
|
Kindcentrum Rivierenwijk
|
Netherlands
|
Etten-Leur
|
Katholieke Scholengemeenschap Etten-Leur
|
Netherlands
|
Putten
|
OBS De Korenbloem
|
Netherlands
|
Wezep
|
ODS De Wereldweide
|
Netherlands
|
Zwijndrecht
|
OBS De Dolfijn
|
New Zealand
|
Auckland
|
Baradene College
|
New Zealand
|
Auckland
|
Botany Downs Secondary College
|
New Zealand
|
Auckland
|
Freemans Bay School
|
New Zealand
|
Auckland
|
Opaheke School
|
New Zealand
|
Masterton
|
Rathkeale College
|
New Zealand
|
Methven
|
Methven Primary School
|
New Zealand
|
Napier
|
Napier Boys’ High School
|
New Zealand
|
Nelson
|
Nayland College
|
New Zealand
|
Nelson
|
Nelson College
|
New Zealand
|
Nelson
|
Richmond Primary School
|
Nigeria
|
Lagos
|
Corona School Lekki
|
Norway
|
Stavanger
|
Godalen videregående skole
|
Pakistan
|
Isalamabad
|
The Millennium Education
|
Pakistan
|
Islamabad
|
Roots International Schools
|
Peru
|
Arequipa
|
Institución Educativa Privada San José de Arequipa
|
Philippines
|
Batangas City
|
Lyceum of the Philippines University – Batangas
|
Philippines
|
Cagayan De Oro
|
Xavier University, Ateneo de Cagayan
|
Philippines
|
General Trias City, Cavite
|
De La Salle University – Dasmarinas
|
Philippines
|
Makati
|
Asia Pacific College
|
Philippines
|
Manila
|
Lyceum of the Philippines University- Manila
|
Philippines
|
Manila
|
National University
|
Philippines
|
Muntinlupa City
|
De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
|
Poland
|
Gdynia
|
ZSO 8 Gdynia
|
Poland
|
Gniezno
|
Szkoła Podstawowa nr 12 im. prof. Adama Wodziczki w Gnieźnie
|
Poland
|
Józefów
|
Strumienie Szkoła Podstawowa Stowarzyszenia Sternik
|
Poland
|
Nowy Tomyśl
|
Szkoła Podstawowa nr 3 im. Feliksa Szołdrskiego w Nowym Tomyślu
|
Poland
|
Olsztyn
|
Stowarzyszenie Edukacyjne “Młodzież Przyszłością Regionu” Olsztyn, Poland
|
Poland
|
Radom
|
Zespół Szkół Technicznych im. Tadeusza Kościuszki w Radomiu
|
Poland
|
Słupsk
|
II Liceum Ogólnokształcące z Oddziałami Dwujęzycznymi im. Adama Mickiewicza w Słupsku
|
Poland
|
Ząbki
|
Szkoła Podstawowa Nr 3 im. Małego Powstańca w Ząbkach
|
Portugal
|
Argoncilhe, Santa Maria Da Feira
|
escolaglobal
|
Portugal
|
Freixo
|
Agrupamento de Escolas de Freixo
|
Portugal
|
Paredes De Coura
|
EPRAMI
|
Puerto Rico
|
Arroyo
|
Escuela José Horacio Cora
|
Puerto Rico
|
San Juan
|
Escuela Del Deporte De San Juan
|
Puerto Rico
|
San Juan
|
Escuela Especializada en Matemáticas, Ciencias y Tecnología de San Juan
|
Qatar
|
Ain Khaled
|
Al Maha Academy for Boys
|
Qatar
|
Al Doha
|
Maymouna primary school for girls
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
Al Maha Academy for girls
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
SEK International School Qatar
|
Russia
|
Chelyabinsk
|
School 116 of Chelyabinsk
|
Russia
|
Ekaterinburg
|
School 184 “New School”
|
Russia
|
Kazan
|
IT-Lyceum of Kazan Federal University
|
Russia
|
Kirov
|
MAOU “Licey #28”
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
High School 1517
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
High School Tsaritsyno 548
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
School 1552
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
School Ped-Ps, Moscow
|
Russia
|
Pervouralsk
|
MAOU “Licey #21”
|
Slovakia
|
Bratislava
|
Hotelova akademia/Hotel Academy
|
Slovakia
|
Kechnec
|
Súkromná základná škola, Kechnec 13
|
Slovakia
|
Malacky
|
Gymnazium Malacky
|
South Africa
|
Cape Town
|
Christel House South Africa
|
South Africa
|
Johannesburg
|
Brescia House School
|
South Africa
|
Johannesburg
|
Steyn City School
|
South Africa
|
Pretoria
|
Jacaranda College & Pre-Primary
|
Spain
|
Aguilar De Campoo, Palencia
|
Colegio San Gregorio Ntra Sra de la Compasión
|
Spain
|
Barcelona
|
Monlau Centre d’Estudis
|
Spain
|
Madrid
|
Colegio El Valle
|
Spain
|
Madrid
|
Colegio Internacional SEK Santa Isabel
|
Spain
|
Málaga
|
Colegio Marista de Málaga
|
Spain
|
Poio
|
SEK International School Atlántico
|
Spain
|
Tomelloso
|
FEC Santo Tomás de Aquino La Milagrosa
|
Spain
|
Urb. Almerimar, El Ejido
|
SEK International School Alboran
|
Spain
|
Valencia
|
Grupo Sorolla Educación
|
Spain
|
Valladolid
|
Colegio Sagrada Familia
|
Spain
|
Valladolid
|
Colegio San Agustin
|
Sri Lanka
|
Colombo
|
Gateway College
|
Switzerland
|
Hünenberg
|
Schulen Hünenberg
|
Thailand
|
Pattani
|
Ban Tanyongdalor School
|
Turkey
|
Istanbul
|
Başakşehir Vizyon Koleji
|
Turkey
|
İzmir
|
Izmir Istek Okulları
|
Turkey
|
İzmir
|
Özel Çakabey Okulları
|
Ukraine
|
Kherson
|
Kherson Gymnasium # 1
|
Ukraine
|
Zalishchyky
|
Zalishchyky State Gimnasia
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Diyafah International School LLC
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai
|
Cambridge International School
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai
|
Dubai International Academy
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai
|
GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai
|
Raffles International School
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai
|
The Kindergarten Starters
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Dubai
|
The Westminster School
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Sharjah
|
Al Shefaa Bint Abdullah Secondary School
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Sharjah
|
Emirates National Schools-Sharjah Campus
|
United Kingdom
|
Berkeley
|
SGS Berkeley Green UTC
|
United Kingdom
|
Berkshire
|
Wellington College
|
United Kingdom
|
Bootle
|
Hugh Baird College
|
United Kingdom
|
Bridgwater
|
Chilton Trinity School
|
United Kingdom
|
Brynnau Rhondda Cynon Taff
|
Brynnau Primary
|
United Kingdom
|
Cardiff
|
Cardiff and Vale College
|
United Kingdom
|
Chippenham
|
Hardenhuish School
|
United Kingdom
|
Clitheroe
|
Ribblesdale High School
|
United Kingdom
|
Cold Ash
|
Downe House School
|
United Kingdom
|
Denbigh
|
Myddelton College
|
United Kingdom
|
Derby
|
Derby College
|
United Kingdom
|
Derby
|
Repton School
|
United Kingdom
|
Exeter
|
Cornerstone Academy Trust
|
United Kingdom
|
Exeter
|
Exeter College
|
United Kingdom
|
Falkirk
|
St Mungo’s RC High School
|
United Kingdom
|
Ferndale
|
Darran Park Primary School
|
United Kingdom
|
Fife
|
Queen Anne High School,
|
United Kingdom
|
Filton
|
SGS College
|
United Kingdom
|
Glasgow
|
Glasgow Kelvin College
|
United Kingdom
|
Grimsby
|
The Grimsby Institute
|
United Kingdom
|
Huddersfield
|
Kirklees College
|
United Kingdom
|
Lincolnshire
|
Skegness Infant Academy
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
City of Westminster College
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
Dulwich College
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
Eltham College
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
La Sainte Union Catholic School
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
Wimbledon High School
|
United Kingdom
|
Manchester
|
Trafford College Group
|
United Kingdom
|
Marlow
|
Danesfield School
|
United Kingdom
|
Milton Keynes
|
Denbigh School
|
United Kingdom
|
Milton Keynes
|
Milton Keynes College
|
United Kingdom
|
Northampton
|
Simon de Senlis Primary School
|
United Kingdom
|
Paisley
|
West College Scotland
|
United Kingdom
|
Peterborough
|
Bishop Creighton Academy
|
United Kingdom
|
Peterborough
|
Newark Hill Academy
|
United Kingdom
|
Port Tablot
|
Ysgol Bae Baglan
|
United Kingdom
|
Reading
|
Queen Anne’s School
|
United Kingdom
|
Reading
|
UTC Reading
|
United Kingdom
|
Redditch
|
Heart of Worcestershire College
|
United Kingdom
|
Risca
|
Risca Community Comprehensive School
|
United Kingdom
|
Settle
|
Giggleswick School
|
United Kingdom
|
Skegness
|
Skegness Junior Academy
|
United Kingdom
|
Smethwick
|
Shireland Collegiate Academy
|
United Kingdom
|
Treorchy
|
Treorchy Comprehensive School
|
United Kingdom
|
Twickenham
|
Richmond Upon Thames College
|
United Kingdom
|
Upper Largo
|
Kirkton of Largo Primary School
|
United Kingdom
|
Weston-Super-Mare
|
Weston College
|
United Kingdom
|
Woodbridge
|
Framlingham College
|
United States
|
Abington
|
Abington Middle School
|
United States
|
Bellevue
|
International School, Bellevue School District
|
United States
|
Bellevue
|
Wilburton Elementary School/Bellevue School District
|
United States
|
Brooklyn
|
Abraham Lincoln High School
|
United States
|
Casper
|
St. Anthony Tri-Parish School
|
United States
|
Catonsville
|
Mount de Sales Academy
|
United States
|
Cicero
|
J. Sterling Morton High School District 201
|
United States
|
Dallas
|
Ursuline Academy of Dallas
|
United States
|
Easthampton
|
Williston Northampton School
|
United States
|
Elizabeth
|
Elizabeth Board of Education
|
United States
|
Fairburn
|
Bear Creek Middle School
|
United States
|
Farmington
|
Canyon Creek Elementary
|
United States
|
Fontana
|
Southridge Tech Middle School
|
United States
|
Greeneville
|
Greeneville Middle School/Greeneville City Schools
|
United States
|
Jacksonville
|
Andrew Jackson High School
|
United States
|
Kaysville
|
Kay’s Creek Elementary
|
United States
|
Lake Forest
|
Lake Forest Country Day School
|
United States
|
Medina
|
St. Thomas School
|
United States
|
Miami
|
Westminster Christian School
|
United States
|
Mobile
|
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
|
United States
|
Ontario
|
Woodcrest Junior High School
|
United States
|
Pembroke Pines
|
Pembroke Lakes Elementary
|
United States
|
Phoenix
|
Ombudsman Charter East
|
United States
|
Pontiac
|
Notre Dame Preparatory School and Marist Academy
|
United States
|
Pueblo
|
GOAL Academy
|
United States
|
Rancho Santa Margarita
|
Santa Margarita Catholic High School
|
United States
|
Redmond
|
Nikola Tesla STEM High School
|
United States
|
Renton
|
Renton Prep
|
United States
|
Sarasota
|
Booker Middle School
|
United States
|
Seattle
|
O’Dea High School
|
United States
|
Shelbyville
|
Cornerstone Christian Academy
|
United States
|
Springfield
|
Liberty Elementary School
|
United States
|
Tacoma
|
Gray Middle School / Tacoma Public Schools
|
United States
|
Tampa
|
Cannella Elementary
|
United States
|
Tampa
|
Turner/Bartels K-8
|
United States
|
Titusville
|
Park Avenue Christian Academy
|
United States
|
Wheaton
|
St. Francis High School
|
United States
|
Woodbridge
|
Kyle R. Wilson Elementary
|
United States
|
Woodland Hills
|
El Camino Real Charter High School