Join the first-ever Minecraft Education Global Build Championship

Over the past nine months, we’ve seen wildlife roam free while people isolate to stay healthy. Whales have changed their migration patterns due to fewer ships, sea turtles have laid record amounts of eggs on beaches empty of humans, and wild monkeys have taken over city streets.

These stories cause us to wonder: What if we could redesign our human environment to accommodate the animal world? What would it be like if animals could still roam free within human environments?

For the first-ever Minecraft Education Global Build Championship, we’re inviting students around the world to develop creative environmental solutions that allow animals and humans to share space together. Students can choose between designing a school, home, work, or public space, and select one of five biomes for their build in the Global Championship World Template.

Submissions are open now through November 6, 2020. Here are the steps to submit:

1. Register!

To register teams of one to three students ages 8-18, read the rules and regulations and download the submission materials. Students under 18 will need a parent, educator, or guardian to complete their registration.

2. Build!

Design and build a space for humans and animals to coexist together! You can find prompts and build areas in five biomes in the Global Championship World template. Teams will receive extra credit for incorporating one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

3. Submit!

Each team will need to record a short game recording of their finished build and provide a description in the submission template. Submissions are due November 6, 2020. Students under 18 will need a parent, educator, or guardian to complete their submission.

Prizes include Minecoins, awesome Minecraft gear, and a chance to video chat with the Mojang Studios team.

The Global Build Championship keeps students connected and engaged in friendly competition with teams from all over the world. It’s designed to work for remote learning or classroom environments. We’ve seen the power of student creations in our monthly build challenges and challenges run by teachers, districts, and ministries around the world. We can’t wait to see what you create!

Winners will be announced on December 4, 2020. Register your team today!