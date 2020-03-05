How schools can ramp up remote learning programs quickly with Microsoft Teams

COVID-19 has impacted the lives of people around the world. As Jared and Lily Zheng shared yesterday, the daily routines of millions, including educators and students, have been impacted. And our Microsoft Education team is committed to helping teachers and students stay connected and engaged.

As some schools look to continue learning remotely for the safety of their students and faculty, Microsoft Teams for Education provides an online classroom so students and teachers can find new ways to continue to focus on learning. Free for schools and universities, Teams provides an online classroom that brings together virtual face-to-face connections, assignments, files and conversations into a single place accessible on either mobile, tablet, PC or browser.

We have heard incredible stories about how educators are supporting students and have also received questions regarding how students and educators can stay connected using technology. We want to take this time to share some of the ways you can stay connected and engaged with classrooms and faculty during this time.

To learn more about Microsoft Teams and how to get started, you can join the live webinars on March 5th, from 8:00 – 9:30 AM PST, after which they will be available on demand. To see all the webinars, click here.

Part 1 – Online lectures & classes with students: Explore how you can create a persistent online classroom with meetings for up to 250 participants. This webinar is designed to help first time users of Teams get started and host classes and lectures with online meetings.

Part 2 – Online meetings with a selected group of your students: Discover how you can keep students engaged with online meetings for small groups. This webinar is for educators who need to create ad-hoc meetings with selected groups of students and will cover virtual office hours, tutoring sessions, and other group meetings.

Part 3 – IT Admin Online education and business continuity: Learn how to deploy and manage Teams for students, faculty, and staff. This webinar is designed to assist IT Administrators in setting up Teams for online meetings, collaboration, and more.

Microsoft Teams is included in Office 365 A1, which is free for educational institutions. For IT guidance on how to deploy Office 365 and get your entire school started on Teams, check out this page. Once Teams is enabled, students and faculty can start using it by entering their school email address at teams.microsoft.com. We’re also here to support. For any support questions or issues, file a ticket here and for trainings on Teams, visit your local Microsoft Store to speak with a Specialist.

We are learning so much from schools all around the globe that are enabling remote learning in ingenious ways and you can learn more about Microsoft Teams for Education here. No matter which tools you use, we wish your students, faculty, staff, and families all the best.