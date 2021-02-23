For You, By You: A free virtual series to help increase classroom engagement

By Microsoft Education Team Posted on February 23, 2021 at 9:00 am
Maintaining student engagement in a remote or hybrid environment can be challenging. To help, Microsoft Store has created For You, By You, a free virtual series designed for educators, by educators to reinvigorate digital classrooms and improve student engagement.

Join us Thursday, March 4 for a 90-minute event designed to help you supercharge classroom engagement. The event includes the following sessions, each led by education experts.

  • New ways to make learning awesome with Kahoot! (2:00 PM–2:20 PM PST)
    Increase classroom fun and engagement with Kahoot!’s Microsoft Teams integration and high-quality, free learning content on Kahoot! Academy.
  • Getting more of the good stuff (2:20 PM–2:40 PM PST)
    What can you do tomorrow to support learner well-being? Find out in this 20-minute session.
  • The healing power of optimism (2:40 PM–3:00 PM PST)
    Learn how to grow your optimism so you can share it with your students and foster engagement.
  • Become a Flipgrid pro in 20 minutes (3:00 PM–3:20 PM PST)
    Get Flipgrid certified and learn tips and tricks to empower and engage every voice in your classroom.

These workshops share how to support student well-being and make learning fun using Microsoft technology. And to add some excitement, we will have a few surprise celebrity appearances! You won’t want to miss this free event, so learn more and register today.

Browse affordable devices starting at $219

