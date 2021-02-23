For You, By You: A free virtual series to help increase classroom engagement

Maintaining student engagement in a remote or hybrid environment can be challenging. To help, Microsoft Store has created For You, By You, a free virtual series designed for educators, by educators to reinvigorate digital classrooms and improve student engagement.

Join us Thursday, March 4 for a 90-minute event designed to help you supercharge classroom engagement. The event includes the following sessions, each led by education experts.

New ways to make learning awesome with Kahoot! (2:00 PM–2:20 PM PST)

Increase classroom fun and engagement with Kahoot!’s Microsoft Teams integration and high-quality, free learning content on Kahoot! Academy.

What can you do tomorrow to support learner well-being? Find out in this 20-minute session.

Learn how to grow your optimism so you can share it with your students and foster engagement.

Get Flipgrid certified and learn tips and tricks to empower and engage every voice in your classroom.

These workshops share how to support student well-being and make learning fun using Microsoft technology. And to add some excitement, we will have a few surprise celebrity appearances! You won’t want to miss this free event, so learn more and register today.